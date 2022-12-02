Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Australian public strongly supports DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions: Study
Nine in 10 Australians would participate in preventive DNA screening for risk of medically actionable conditions, a new national survey has found. Published in the Journal of Medical Genetics, the Monash University-led survey results come as a world-first Australian DNA screening program for some cancers and heart disease called DNA Screen recently attracted more than 20,000 volunteers in its first week.
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
MedicalXpress
MRI reveals significant brain abnormalities post-COVID
Using a special type of MRI, researchers have uncovered brain changes in patients up to six months after they recovered from COVID-19, according to a study being presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). About one in five adults will develop long-term...
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
How People With Diabetes Can Lower Stroke Risk
After spending nearly two decades trying to manage her Type 2 diabetes, Agnes Czuchlewski landed in the emergency room in 2015, with news that she’d just experienced a heart attack. She also learned that she had metabolic syndrome, a cluster of conditions that includes diabetes but also brings higher risk of heart disease and stroke.
DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it was extending the deadline by roughly two years for air passengers to use a REAL ID when traveling.
They tried to make me go to rehab, but the NHS said no, no, no: Amputees and stroke survivors are being 'imprisoned at home' due to lack of physiotherapy services, report warns
Patients are being left with increasing levels of disability and depression because of a lack of NHS rehabilitation services, physiotherapists have warned. Amputees are among those left waiting months for care, with some people treated in cupboards and corridors due to a shortage of proper rooms, it is claimed. Meanwhile,...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Read more Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said. Read more ...
ahchealthenews.com
Should you get screened for lung cancer?
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women in the U.S. and worldwide, mostly attributed to smoking. What makes it especially dangerous is that lung cancer symptoms typically don’t appear until the disease has reached advanced stages. Fortunately, new screenings can catch the condition in its earliest and most treatable stages – saving many lives.
Concerns: Heart Attack Risk for People Living with HIV and Hepatitis C
People with HIV face a rising risk for heart attack as they age, and this is magnified if they also have hepatitis C virus (HCV). Given that HIV and HCV are both associated with cardiovascular disease, researchers asked whether HIV/HCV coinfection increases the risk for type 1 myocardial infarction, the kind of heart attack caused by coronary artery disease. They analyzed data from 23,361 HIV-positive people on antiretroviral treatment; one in five also had HCV. During four years of follow- up, 1.7% of people with HIV alone and 1.9% with HIV/HCV coinfection had a type 1 myocardial infarction. Overall, having hepatitis C was not associated with a significantly higher heart attack rate. But the risk increased by 30% per decade for people with HIV alone, compared with 85% for those with both HIV and HCV. The researchers suggested that this might be due to increased inflammation in people with two chronic viral infections. The good news is that managing traditional cardiovascular risk factors, keeping HIV under control and getting treated for hepatitis C can reduce heart attack risk.
IAS-USA Releases New HIV Treatment and PrEP Guidelines
Coinciding with World AIDS Day on December 1, the International Antiviral Society-USA Panel (IAS-USA) has released updated guidelines on the use of antiretroviral drugs for the prevention and treatment of HIV in adults. The revised guidelines, which can be accessed for free, were published in JAMA Network. IAS-USA (not to...
contagionlive.com
FDA Expands Use of Vemlidy to Adolescents with Chronic HBV Infection
Children as young as 12 can now receive tenofovir alafenamide for treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection with compensated liver disease, after the US Food and Drug Administration expanded the indication for the drug. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a supplemental new drug application for Gildead...
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
hcplive.com
Older Adult Men Report Worse Sleep Health Than Women Over Time
Data show older men and women are getting less and less sleep. However, women are much more likely to report such issues than men, despite faring slightly better in polysomnography tests. Older men are getting, on average, worse sleep than older women. But they may just not know it. Older...
First Patients in the World Treated with Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist
DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces the first three patients in the world have been treated with Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist, Abiomed’s newest heart pump for patients experiencing right heart failure. All three patients have now been successfully weaned off Impella support and two have already returned home with their native heart. The patients were treated at Hackensack University Medical Center/Hackensack Meridian Health in Hackensack, N.J., and Kingwood Medical Center in Kingwood, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005137/en/ Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Illustration (Graphic: Business Wire)
Many older U.S. women get unnecessary cervical cancer screenings
Researchers warn that high rates of cervical cancer screening in women over 65 suggest that some older Americans are being unnecessarily screened.
MedicalXpress
Adding to Europe's HIV testing gap: Lack of testing recommendations in national guidelines on HIV indicator conditions
According to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe prior to World AIDS Day on December 1, 106,508 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in the WHO European Region in 2021. There is one persistent pattern in the Region: every second HIV diagnosis (54%) happens at a late stage of infection.
MedicalXpress
Advances in detection of erratic heart rhythm
New research supported by the euCanSHare and HealthyCloud projects has revealed that a model combining ECG features and cardiac imaging-derived radiomics data improves the detection of AF in women. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. AF is a heart condition characterized by an irregular and often abnormally...
physiciansweekly.com
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
cohaitungchi.com
What Is a Urine Glucose Test?
A urine glucose test is an indirect measure of your blood sugar (glucose) levels. When glucose levels are too high, the kidneys excrete the excess amount in the urine. Therefore, detecting glucose in the urine may be both a sign and a reminder to regulate your blood glucose levels more tightly.
