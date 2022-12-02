Seattle is home to the Headquarters of the famed coffee company Starbucks. Having one of the most recognized logos in the world is a great part of the company’s success. The logo is a stylized Siren, not a Mermaid. Like many company logos, the Starbucks logo has also changed looks over the years. The head of the Siren is also found peeking out from the top of the clock tower of the headquarters building. Check out this Reader’s Digest article for some fascinating history of the logo and the company.

