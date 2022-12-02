Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Brands in Web3
Despite the volatility and instability surrounding cryptocurrency in the last few months, more brands than ever are incorporating blockchain technology into their business models. With major names such Starbucks, Walmart, Gucci and the National Football League among the many heavily investing in Web3, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and the metaverse, it is clear that these technologies are not going away anytime soon.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
CNET
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
marktechpost.com
Disney Researchers Have Developed An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Instantly Makes An Actor Appear Younger Or Older In A Scene
There is a growing trend in the entertainment and advertising industries to use photorealistic digital re-aging of faces in video. However, even for experienced painters, the standard 2D painting approach might involve hours or even days of tedious frame-by-frame manual labor. Although studies in facial image re-aging have attempted to automate the answer to this issue, the present methodologies could be more effective due to problems including loss of face identity, low resolution, and inconsistent outcomes over many video frames.
Harnessing B2B Marketing Trends to Build a Powerful Wholesale Experience for Retailers
2023 is almost here! This means fresh initiatives and opportunities to advance your wholesale B2B channels, strengthen existing relationships with retailers, and open new doors. There are some exciting trends emerging across the B2B landscape, including rethinking how a B2B system can function, incorporating micro-influencer marketing into the B2B experience, and offering augmented-reality experiences to buyers.
CoinDesk
Aave’s Social Media Protocol Lens Acquires NFT Mobile Game Sonar
Lens Protocol, the blockchain-based social media project from decentralized finance (DeFi) lender Aave, has acquired Sonar, a mobile app whose users pilot NFT-linked avatars through digital worlds. Lens declined to state the terms of the acquisition, Aave’s first foray into buying out other teams. It will integrate what it termed...
dallasexpress.com
Programmer Sues over AI that Writes Its Own Code
In June, Microsoft released a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology capable of generating its own computer code. The technology, called Copilot, speeds the work of professional programmers by suggesting ready-made blocks of computer code they could instantly add to their own. Copilot developed its skills by analyzing billions of lines of computer code posted to the internet.
TechCrunch
Q&A: ‘Better Venture’ authors on why VC has failed to reinvent itself
The authors conducted more than 80 interviews to gauge how much progress there has — and hasn’t — been in the American and European startup ecosystem, suggesting that the current venture funding model is archaic. They point out that, in its current structure, it resembles the economic model used by European slave traffickers. This perspective puts into context how, centuries later, Black founders raise less than 2% of all venture capital funding.
TechCrunch
Twelve Labs lands $12M for AI that understands the context of videos
To solve this problem, Lee, alongside friends from the tech industry, built a cloud service for video search and understanding. It became Twelve Labs, which went on to raise $17 million in venture capital — $12 million of which came from a seed extension round that closed today. Radical Ventures led the extension with participation from Index Ventures, WndrCo, Spring Ventures, Weights & Biases CEO Lukas Biewald and others, Lee told TechCrunch in an email.
TechCrunch
Hyundai-backed AV startup Motional cuts workforce
Employees were told of the layoffs Wednesday, according to sources who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak for the company. Motional, which employs more than 1,500 people globally, confirmed the layoffs. Motional did not confirm the number of employees affected. Sources said dozens of...
I turned myself into a masterpiece using Lensa, the chart-topping app that can make anyone a digital work of art — here's how it works
After submitting photos and paying a small fee, 15 minutes later I received avatars of my likeness as digital art in categories like anime and pop.
CoinDesk
Miladys NFT Community Is the Counterculture to Cancel Culture
If Bored Ape Yacht Club was the commercially groundbreaking Madonna of NFTs, Milady Maker was the technology's G.G. Allin or Seth Putnam – offending pieties, confounding critics and testing artistic boundaries. (Google those names at your risk.) Briefly ubiquitous on Twitter in the spring, the Milady avatars, resembling bobblehead...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Cash management basics, proptech investor survey, visa interview prep
My cell phone couldn’t get a signal to direct me to the nearest gas station, so I put the engine in economy mode and drove on instinct. I knew the car had a reserve tank, but I had no idea how far it would take me. Founders who don’t...
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a Year of Sales Experience? WFH as a Sales Development Rep for Appen
Appen, a data collection company, is hiring a sales development representative. You will be working remotely from anywhere full time. You will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and researching leads at technology companies. Expect to exceed weekly and monthly metrics. You must have at least one year of...
geekwire.com
Former Starbucks and Amazon exec leading stealthy NFT search and discovery startup
A new Seattle startup is jumping into the nascent world of NFTs in an attempt to build a search and discovery platform for the digital tokens. Thred recently raised $3.5 million to help boost development of its secretive product. The company is a spinout of Brightloom, a customer data startup also based in Seattle.
Google’s AI learns to play strategy board game, quickly becomes one of world’s top players
Google’s artificial intelligence bot “DeepNash” has learned to play Stratego – one of the few board games AI had not mastered – and has reached an all-time top-three ranking among human experts.Previous studies have shown that AI can train itself to learn games like chess and Go from scratch, and even master them and win over human opponents.However, Stratego posed a challenge to AI since it is more complex and relies on imperfect information – one where players cannot directly observe the identities of their opponent’s pieces.Stratego is a turn-based game of bluff and tactics that involves information gathering...
nftevening.com
Unstoppable Domains Launches Its Answer To POAP: Relic NFT Smart Tickets
Unstoppable Domains, in partnership with Relic Tickets, the blockchain-based ticketing solution, is making it possible to show proof of attendance with Relic NFT Smart Tickets. Now owners can showcase digital badges of events they attended on their Unstoppable Domains profile through the Relic mobile app. Here’s what you should know about the new way of embracing experiences:
How to Achieve Optimal Business Results with Public Web Data
Public web data can transform your business. It provides unique opportunities and insights. However, a distinct aspect of this data is that it’s raw and, to put it simply, big. Working with large amounts of raw data requires a specific strategy, tools, and skills. In this article, I will...
CoinDesk
The Punk Fighting for an Open Metaverse
Punk6529 is living the future, today. At least, the future as the pseudonymous non-fungible token collector imagines it to be – where everyone has a digital avatar that slips into the metaverse as easily as a bird flies through the air. “Here I am running around as a cartoon...
How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employees
Welcome to Hacker Noon Writing Prompts! See all other stories that follow this template here. Which of the following topics are you most excited by?. AIs are becoming entrenched in everyday business operations, serving as cognitive collaborators to employees -supporting creative tasks, generating new ideas, and tackling previously untenable innovations. AI as a service will affect our life on every level. It will solve problems we face, know before we get sick, shop for us and so much more. In combination with metaverse and web3, we will see a new digital landscape pop up before our eyes without even realizing it.
