Should Idaho Employers Still Be Measuring Ability Based On Urine?
Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal in Idaho despite numerous efforts to reverse voters' views on the lifestyle through proposed legislation. The hard reality is many Idahoans smoke marijuana daily, and Gem State businesses might be struggling to maintain a high level of productivity based on test results from a cup of urine.
Courthouse News Service
Idaho research center set to shake up dairy industry
(CN) — An unremarkable conference room at the Idaho statehouse — one used to host land board meetings that typically drum up as much enthusiasm as one would expect from such administrative gatherings — hosted something unusual for the space this autumn: a cheering crowd. What turned...
Nampa's '$2 million baby' is thriving after lifesaving infusion
NAMPA, Idaho — In August of 2021, we brought you the story of Ryder Comer. Weeks after his birth, the Nampa baby was diagnosed with SMA Type 1, or spinal muscular atrophy. It's a rare progressive disease that impacts the muscles. Babies with this type of SMA lose muscle...
Stimulus update: Deadline for Idaho residents to claim $600 tax rebates in 27 days
Idaho residents only have until Dec. 31 to apply for a tax rebate featuring up to $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers.
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Nampa woman recipient of Ohtli Award
BOISE, Idaho — Nampa's Irma Valdivia is known to many in the Treasure Valley as the owner of Jalapeno's. But she is also known for her service to the community. Valdivia was honored for her service to the community by receiving the Ohtli Award for 2022. "It is a...
kmvt
Intermountain Gas submits request to increase Idaho prices
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas customers in Southern Idaho could soon be seeing a slight increase in cost on their gas bill from Intermountain Gas. The company has submitted a request to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission to increase costs by 4.4% for residential customers and 1.5% for commercial customers.
‘Blinding Lights’: Topgolf works with Meridian to adjust outfield lights following complaints
MERIDIAN - Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media. The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84. The city of Meridian posted a photo of the...
9 Compelling Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho
Idaho is rich with history, mountains, and vibrant cities making Idaho a fun place to live. Outdoor enthusiasts are moving to Idaho for the nearly endless outdoor activities to enjoy, such as hiking, biking, skiing and fishing. The cities also has a thriving arts scene, with galleries, theaters and music venues all over town. Plus, there are plenty of restaurants and bars to choose from, ensuring that everyone can find something they enjoy.
City of Boise places OPA Director on administrative leave, director's attorney issues response
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday that the Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) would be placed on administrative leave, citing a concern of actions taken while in office. Jesus Jara joined city staff on Aug. 31, 2021, when he was made director of...
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Rail freight rates continued to be the burning question in all of Idaho during the first week of December 1922. Three Idaho Falls leaders — W.L. Shattuck, C.J. Carlson and M.B. Yeaman — were among a delegation representing the Southern Idaho Rate Reduction Association, which traveled to Boise to meet with public utilities representatives. “The men say that freight reduction is something which must be had and had quickly, if farmers of southern Idaho are to exist at all,” the Idaho Statesman reported. “They have many figures showing actual conditions among the Idaho farmers as regards their summer and fall crops, which they hope to convince the members of the utilities commission of the need for aid.” Yeaman reported petitions had been circulated in 33 southeastern Idaho counties. “Governor-elect C.C. Moore has attended several of our rate conferences and he says that in effect that it is absolutely essential that there be an increase in the price of farm products and a corresponding decrease in freight rates, if the agricultural and livestock interests of southern Idaho are to prosper,” he said.
10 Totally Legal Things Idaho Residents Want To Outlaw
If there is one thing that comes to mind when it comes to what I’ve learned from the people of Idaho, it’s “the fewer rules, the better.” I have to honestly say, I dig it. I love the idea of being independent and leaving decisions solely for us to make. Not getting political here either, I simply like the idea of not having to conform to new rules. I’ve always been that way.
19 Idaho Ski Resorts That Make Idaho a Premiere Ski Destination
Idaho’s magnificent natural beauty is only outdone by the state’s 19 Ski Resorts, epic steeps, and legendary backcountry, which has 28,000 feet of vertical terrain on over 18,000 acres. It’s easy to see why these Idaho Ski Resorts might just become your new favorite powder playground.
Killings of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The killings of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have grabbed the attention of thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online. Relatively few details have been released in the horrific case that has left the small town of Moscow stunned and grieving for Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Open for business: Twin Falls Rep. Clow gets new leadership spot in Idaho House
Rep. Lance Clow will lead an Idaho House committee for the fifth straight year. He’ll just be sitting in a different chair. The Twin Falls Republican was assigned Friday to serve as chairman of the Business Committee for the new-look House following four years at the front of the Education Committee, one of the more notable decisions made by newly elected Speaker of the House Mike Moyle.
Survey Groups Idaho Among Top Grinchiest States For One Reason
December has finally arrived. Many Idahoans have had their homes decorated and their trees up and have been reveling in the holiday spirit despite what a survey revealed months ago about the Christmas habits of the Gem State. Personally, I think the Grinch gets a bad rap. Sure, he stole...
Post Register
Mayor McLean places OPA Director on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Mayor McLean and the Boise City Council have placed Jesus Jara, Director of the Office of Police Accountability for the Boise Police Department on administrative leave. OPA Director, Jesus Jara, has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately at the direction of Mayor McLean...
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
