Eye on Politics: Texas leaders' legislative priorities, the potential rail strike

By CBS DFW Staff, Lexi Salazar, Jack Fink
 2 days ago

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A month out from the start of a new legislative session, political reporter Jack Fink is taking a look at Texas leaders' priorities. This episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 1) also covers how North Texans are feeling about a potential nationwide rail strike.

Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video player above and stream new episodes live every Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. on CBS News DFW.

Texas leaders' legislative priorities

We're a month away from a new year and from the start of the new Texas legislative session. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his budget priorities -- which include what he called "the most robust property tax bill" lawmakers can pass.

But he said as of now, the state can't approve Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to use the half of the state's projected $27 billion surplus to cut property taxes.

Texas leaders agree on property tax relief, differ on details 02:43

The Lieutenant Governor's other priorities include approving a plan to build more natural gas-fired power plants in Texas, establishing a law enforcement fund in rural Texas to increase salaries and pass a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison for anyone using a gun in a crime. He also wants to continue spending billions on border security and boost funding for retired teachers.

Lawmakers have already filed 1,100 bills so far for the upcoming session. They include legislation on abortion, firearms and vaccines.

Republican Rep. Brian Harrison from Waxahachie proposed a bill that would keep unelected state health officials from requiring students to get certain vaccines, including the COVID-19 shot.

Bill would keep unelected Texas health officials from mandating student vaccines 01:57

Concerns over a potential rail strike

The U.S. House has passed a bill that would block a potential nationwide rail strike. The Senate must also approve the legislation. North Texans are among those expressing concerns.

North Texans express concerns about potential nationwide rail strike 02:03



Power shifts locally and on the national stage

Some North Texas elected leaders are retiring later this month. They include Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who's served the 30th Congressional District in Dallas for 30 years.

Republican State Sen. from Tarrant County Jane Nelson is leaving the Texas Capitol after 30 years as well.

And Republican Glen Whitley is retiring as Tarrant County Judge after 16 years.

While the area is losing veteran elected leaders, North Texas may be gaining some political clout in Washington, as three members of Congress from our area are likely to become committee chairs once Republicans become the majority.

They include Congresswoman Kay Granger of Fort Worth who could become chair of the Appropriations Committee, Congressman Roger Williams of the 25th Congressional District who could become chair of the Small Business Committee and Congressman Michael Burgess of the 26th District who could become chair of the Budget Committee.

Congressman Michael McCaul of Austin could become chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Watch the full episode of Eye on Politics in the video player at the top of this page to hear TCU political science professor Jim Riddlesperger talk to the upcoming shifts in power.

Other political headlines this week

  • A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. convicted Elmer Stewart Rhodes , founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, of seditious conspiracy for planning to use force to prevent the peaceful transfer of power at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
  • The Electronic Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, announced it is ready for the upcoming winter, and that it will have more than enough supply of electricity to meet demand.

