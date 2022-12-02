Guns N’ Roses Lead Singer Axl Rose Gives Woman 2 Black Eyes After Hitting Her In Face With Microphone

Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

We all go into concerts extremely pumped to go watch our favorite artists put on one helluva show, and slam a few beers along the way…

And none of us go to these concerts expecting to walk out significantly injured, unless you’re one of those dudes who is miserable and just want to fight the first person that looks at you the wrong way.

Unfortunately for one Adelaide, Australia resident, she was one of those unfortunate souls who left a recent Guns N’ Roses concert with a brutal wound…

And it was all because of the lead singer, Axl Rose.

According to the Adelaide Advertiser, Rebecca Howe was left with two black eyes and a busted nose after Rose threw his microphone into the crowd, and hit her square in between the eyes.

It all happened while the band was closing out the show with their mega hit “Take Me Down To Paradise City.”

Howe recalled:

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, ‘Take Me Down To Paradise City.’

He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

The microphone was caught by another concert goer, but Howe was left in shock and hyperventilating.

She thought to herself:

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in.’

What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye… what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?

If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

And for Rose, he spent his time on Twitter earlier this week slamming an Australian fan for attempting to fly a drone in front of the stage:

“Had a few drones in this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive.

Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just OK to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.

According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events.”

Hopefully, Mr. Rose will restrain himself from chucking his mic into the crowd during future concerts.