ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Guns N’ Roses Lead Singer Axl Rose Gives Woman 2 Black Eyes After Hitting Her In Face With Microphone

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lSG99_0jVXshZL00
Allen J. Schaben Getty Images

We all go into concerts extremely pumped to go watch our favorite artists put on one helluva show, and slam a few beers along the way…

And none of us go to these concerts expecting to walk out significantly injured, unless you’re one of those dudes who is miserable and just want to fight the first person that looks at you the wrong way.

Unfortunately for one Adelaide, Australia resident, she was one of those unfortunate souls who left a recent Guns N’ Roses concert with a brutal wound…

And it was all because of the lead singer, Axl Rose.

According to the Adelaide Advertiser, Rebecca Howe was left with two black eyes and a busted nose after Rose threw his microphone into the crowd, and hit her square in between the eyes.

It all happened while the band was closing out the show with their mega hit “Take Me Down To Paradise City.”

Howe recalled:

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, ‘Take Me Down To Paradise City.’

He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

The microphone was caught by another concert goer, but Howe was left in shock and hyperventilating.

She thought to herself:

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in.’

What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye… what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?

If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

And for Rose, he spent his time on Twitter earlier this week slamming an Australian fan for attempting to fly a drone in front of the stage:

“Had a few drones in this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive.

Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just OK to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.

According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events.”

Hopefully, Mr. Rose will restrain himself from chucking his mic into the crowd during future concerts.

Comments / 7

Related
webisjericho.com

Guns N’ Roses Singer Axl Rose Has Had Enough Of Drones

Guns N’ Roses has been on tour in Australia recently, and by all accounts, shows have been going great per usual. Singer Axl Rose, however, brought one issue to light when he released a statement calling out people who are using drones to get video footage. He tells them to take their “toys somewhere else.”
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Still Unsolved

Couple Left Dead In Recording Studio For Three Days

Yolanda Rose "LaLa" Brown & boyfriend JeTannue “Kool Aid” Clayborn(George Mallet/TMJ4) Yolanda Rose “LaLa” Brown was an American R&B singer. LaLa was born on May 20, 1986, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LaLa was the youngest of five children born to Maria, a descendant of immigrants, and William, an African American father. According to her family, she always stood out from a young age. Her parents always knew she possessed incredible talent “from her first steps, always singing and dancing around the house.” For that reason, it came as no surprise to them when she pursued a music career when she was just 11 years old. Using the stage name, “Pre-mere” she began performing at weddings and later, various bars, as a singer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
talentrecap.com

Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 60 Pounds

Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
Fox News

Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

238K+
Followers
13K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy