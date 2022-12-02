ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

makeuseof.com

How to See Your Apple Music Replay 2022

With 2022 almost coming to an end, Apple Music is providing its users with a highlight of their listening statistics in the past year, dubbed Apple Music Replay. Apple Music Replay highlights your listening habits throughout the year on the music streaming service.
knowtechie.com

DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android

DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The Verge

Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing

Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Notion Integrations to Add to Your Setup

Notion may be an incredibly useful note-taking software platform, but that doesn't mean that it's perfect on its own. Notion can't do everything, but having to open new programs and log in to multiple accounts can be a pain all of its own.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the Netflix App When It Stops Working in Windows

Watching Netflix with the Windows app will give you the best audio and video quality for your favorite movies and TV shows. As long as you have an internet speed of 15MB or higher, the right Netflix subscription plan, and a compatible device, there's nothing stopping you. That is, unless the Netflix app decides to stop working on your Windows computer.
Decider.com

Warner Music Announces New Channels and Original Series on Roku Channel

As first reported by Variety via PR Newswire, Warner Music Group announced that WMX, their artist services and creative content division, will be releasing three free and ad-supported television (FAST) channels on the Roku Channel. These free streaming channels are: WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, and you can access them by going to the Roku channel’s Live TV Guide. Not only will these channels have music videos and concerts from Warner Music, but there will also be new original series. Iconic Records: Life After Death, which is produced by radio personality Angie Martinez, will focus on iconic music albums,...
Decider.com

Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over ‘Legally Blonde’ Easter Egg in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix

Whoever said “rom-com” is the new “horror” is seriously disturbed – and that she is. Reese Witherspoon, who makes a brief cameo in Netflix’s new hit series Wednesday, shared her fun reaction to the Legally Blonde easter egg in the hit series on TikTok. In the Tim Burton show, the titular character – played by a captivating Jenny Ortega – agrees to go on a date with the local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and he goes the extra mile to impress her. The young boy teases that he has a horror movie queued up for them to watch, yet when he presses...
makeuseof.com

5 Ways to Turn a Video Into a GIF

There are a ton of benefits that come with learning how to turn a video into a GIF; the most noteworthy being the reduction in file size when compared to a video format.
Android Headlines

Google is readying a download progress bubble in Play Store

Google is readying a nifty new feature for the Play Store, the default app distribution platform on Android devices. According to 9to5Google, the Play Store may soon get a floating bubble that shows the download progress of apps. The Play Store currently shows the download progress in the notification panel...
Android Authority

How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone

Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
makeuseof.com

How to Build an Interactive Carousel in React.js

React.js is a popular and powerful JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. You can use it to build dynamic, interactive, and responsive web applications. One of...
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Black-and-White Photos Into Color Using Palette.fm

Palette.fm is a free artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can turn black-and-white photos into color. Thanks to machine learning, it can identify what is in an image and take a good guess at applying the right color. If you've never colorized black-and-white photos before, the results will blow you away!

