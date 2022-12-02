Read full article on original website
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
makeuseof.com
How to See Your Apple Music Replay 2022
With 2022 almost coming to an end, Apple Music is providing its users with a highlight of their listening statistics in the past year, dubbed Apple Music Replay. Apple Music Replay highlights your listening habits throughout the year on the music streaming service.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
knowtechie.com
DuckDuckGo now blocks ‘all known trackers’ on Android
DuckDuckGo’s Android privacy feature, App Tracking Protection, is now available to all users after a year of closed beta testing. The feature completely blocks all third-party trackers on the Android device it is installed on. That’s important, as it keeps your digital fingerprint out of the hands of advertisers.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Notion Integrations to Add to Your Setup
Notion may be an incredibly useful note-taking software platform, but that doesn't mean that it's perfect on its own. Notion can't do everything, but having to open new programs and log in to multiple accounts can be a pain all of its own.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Netflix App When It Stops Working in Windows
Watching Netflix with the Windows app will give you the best audio and video quality for your favorite movies and TV shows. As long as you have an internet speed of 15MB or higher, the right Netflix subscription plan, and a compatible device, there's nothing stopping you. That is, unless the Netflix app decides to stop working on your Windows computer.
Warner Music Announces New Channels and Original Series on Roku Channel
As first reported by Variety via PR Newswire, Warner Music Group announced that WMX, their artist services and creative content division, will be releasing three free and ad-supported television (FAST) channels on the Roku Channel. These free streaming channels are: WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop, and you can access them by going to the Roku channel’s Live TV Guide. Not only will these channels have music videos and concerts from Warner Music, but there will also be new original series. Iconic Records: Life After Death, which is produced by radio personality Angie Martinez, will focus on iconic music albums,...
Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over ‘Legally Blonde’ Easter Egg in ‘Wednesday’ on Netflix
Whoever said “rom-com” is the new “horror” is seriously disturbed – and that she is. Reese Witherspoon, who makes a brief cameo in Netflix’s new hit series Wednesday, shared her fun reaction to the Legally Blonde easter egg in the hit series on TikTok. In the Tim Burton show, the titular character – played by a captivating Jenny Ortega – agrees to go on a date with the local barista Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and he goes the extra mile to impress her. The young boy teases that he has a horror movie queued up for them to watch, yet when he presses...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Turn a Video Into a GIF
There are a ton of benefits that come with learning how to turn a video into a GIF; the most noteworthy being the reduction in file size when compared to a video format.
Android Headlines
Google is readying a download progress bubble in Play Store
Google is readying a nifty new feature for the Play Store, the default app distribution platform on Android devices. According to 9to5Google, the Play Store may soon get a floating bubble that shows the download progress of apps. The Play Store currently shows the download progress in the notification panel...
Android Authority
How to make a live wallpaper on Android or iPhone
Live wallpapers may be heavy on the battery, but they sure are fun! Especially if you learn how to make your own. This is why we’ll show you how to make a live wallpaper on Android and iPhone. QUICK ANSWER. You can make a live wallpaper from a video...
makeuseof.com
How to Build an Interactive Carousel in React.js
React.js is a popular and powerful JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. You can use it to build dynamic, interactive, and responsive web applications. One of...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 410: Elon Musk takes on Apple, Apple Music Replay updates, Mastodon gains steam
Benjamin and Zac react to the double-180 Elon Musk pulled on Apple this week. Mastodon gains steam, with Tapbots announcing plans to launch a Tweetbot-like client. Zac reflects on the Apple Watch Ultra, after spending some time with a Series 8. Apple Music Replay has been overhauled for 2022 and Apple TV+ has some cool new premieres coming up next.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Black-and-White Photos Into Color Using Palette.fm
Palette.fm is a free artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can turn black-and-white photos into color. Thanks to machine learning, it can identify what is in an image and take a good guess at applying the right color. If you've never colorized black-and-white photos before, the results will blow you away!
