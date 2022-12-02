Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer OT looking forward to East Carolina visit
UMass graduate transfer Max Longman talks about his recruiting process now that he's in the transfer portal. His first official visit will come to East Carolina this weekend.
VIP Scoop: Virginia coaches are on the road, transfer targets receive visits
Virginia football coaches are busy this week, especially with the state championship being played this upcoming weekend. Wahoos247 have confirmed a few stops the.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0