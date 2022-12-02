Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Northeast Louisiana Music Trail honors Columbia native
COLUMBIA, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail is honoring a native of Caldwell Parish. Bobby Bridger, an artist from Columbia, was honored with a historical landmark at the Schepis Museum on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. Bridger met with Caldwell Parish residents at the museum to sign books and albums.
kalb.com
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
KPLC TV
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy
Leesville, LA (KPLC) -“Last year, we had 1.3 million lights out. This year, we probably have closer to 1.5. We always add lights, and it’s fun doing it,” Richard Sarver said. 1.5 million lights deck the home of a 90-year-old from the day after Thanksgiving until the...
kalb.com
Christmas joy growing at Lecompte farm
LECOMPTE, La. (KALB) - Sugar Mill Fields is a dream come true for Duana Juneau. If you are looking for a little something different to do for the holiday season, look no further. Sugar Mill Fields is a Christmas tree and cut flower farm located in Lecompte. Juneau recently planted...
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
ktalnews.com
Boating accident on Cane River injures one
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
avoyellestoday.com
Allen Desselles, 38, Marksville
On November 19, 1984, a baby boy was born to Allen and Wanda Desselle in Alexandria, Louisiana, they named him, Allen Preston Desselles. As a child, Allen Preston attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and went on to Marksville High School. He is a member of the class of 2002. He attended Holy Ghost Church.
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
ktalnews.com
Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
avoyellestoday.com
Edna Louise Roy, 57, Cottonport
“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever” Psalm 23:6. Funeral Mass for Edna Louise Roy “Big Lou” of Cottonport will begin at 12:00pm on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura.
KPLC TV
2 children rescued from burning home in Leesville
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - Two children were rescued from a burning home on E. North Street in Leesville Wednesday. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Leesville Police Department and the Leesville Fire Department responded. First responders were able to enter the home and remove the children. Authorities said the...
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
kalb.com
APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department has released images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 29, in which a stolen vehicle crashed into the building. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive
The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Parents held Ville Platte man at gunpoint after they found him in bed with their daughter
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man allegedly found in bed with a seven-year-old girl in Bunkie early yesterday morning. Captain Tim Ryan says the girl’s parents held 61-year-old Jeffrey Brant of Ville Platte at gunpoint until authorities arrived. “ Brant was found inside the...
Five Fort Polk soldiers arrested after allegedly raping and drugging two women
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed
NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
