Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Netflix co-CEO yet to see a path to profitability in 'renting big sports'
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos on Tuesday said he has yet to see a path to profitability in live sports on the streaming service. Sarandos said the economics of professional sports were built around the economics of television - and buying rights is expensive.
Mindy Kaling Explained Why She Doesn't Think "The Office" Would Get Made Today
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to attend NYC gala hosted by Alec Baldwin
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be honored at a charity gala emceed by embattled actor Alec Baldwin in Manhattan on Tuesday night — as the British royal family braces for their explosive Netflix series. The controversial couple arrived in New York City on Monday by private jet and were greeted by friends on the tarmac before camping out at the lux Carlyle hotel in Midtown. Their visit to New York comes as they are set to drop the premiere of their Netflix series “Harry & Meghan” on Thursday — in which Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, “will claim they were...
Kirstie Alley, ‘Cheers’ Star, Dies at 71
One of the signature film and TV stars of the 1980s and ’90s has died. Kirstie Alley passed away after a battle with cancer. She was only 71 years old. A statement posted to her Twitter account read “we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”
Chrisean Rock Shows Photo of Blueface With Two Black Eyes
Chrisean Rock revealed just how toxic her relationship with Blueface has become. While on Instagram Live, Chrisean showed a photo of Blueface with two black eyes. On Friday (Nov. 2), Chrisean Rock and Blueface were on Instagram Live when the "Thotiana" rapper told his viewers that his girlfriend is 10-1 when it comes to their abusive fights. He added the reason why his boo isn't undefeated is because she hasn't "taken his belt." But Chrisean disagreed and showed fans on her smartphone a picture of Blueface with two shiners under both of his eyes.
Parents Share Their Wildest Stories About The Time They Dropped Off Their Kids At Their Grandparents' House
"My mom loves to give my two year old major choking hazards like whole peanuts, popcorn, marshmallows, tiny toys all the major no-no's with toddler food and playthings."
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0