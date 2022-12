Sedona News – On Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 3 p.m., Chamber Music Sedona will present “From Classics to Klezmer,” a concert headlined by long-time Sedona friend and audience favorite, clarinetist Alex Fiterstein. Joined by violinist Kristin Lee, pianist Qian Wu, and cellist and Chamber Music Sedona Artistic Director Nicholas Canellakis, the program will include works ranging from the classics to the wild and fun world of Klezmer – an instrumental musical tradition of the Ashkenazi Jews of Central and Eastern Europe – as seen through the soulful voice of the clarinet. The second concert of Chamber Music Sedona’s 40th Anniversary Season, “From Classics to Klezmer” will take place at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336. There will also be a salon featuring Lee and Wu held in a private home on Thursday, January 26 at 5:30 p.m.

