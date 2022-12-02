Read full article on original website
Trojans host Vikings looking to cement top-dog status in Class 3A
After taking down the top-ranked team in Class 3A to open their season, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team will look to solidify their status as the new top dog on Tuesday when they play host to Smoky Valley. The Vikings enter this contest at 0-1 after falling...
Top-ranked Trojans sink Vikings to move to 2-0
After taking down the two-time defending state champions in Hesston and claiming the #1 spot in Class 3A, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team needed to make a statement to solidify their new throne. That statement came in the form of a 70-38 shellacking of the Smoky Valley...
Lady Gorillas battle Bennington in search of 2-0 start
After winning just two games over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Solomon girl’s basketball team started the new year on the right foot, emerging victorious in a gritty 23-20 win over the Burrton Chargers on opening night. “It's huge to start off the year with a win...
#4 Abilene hosts Rock Creek in rematch of sub-state final
After collecting big wins on opening night the Cowboys and Mustangs will meet in Abilene on Tuesday for a rematch of last year’s thrilling sub-state championship game. The fourth-ranked Cowboys began their season in style with a convincing 73-52 dismantlement of the Smoky Valley Vikings, with team effort winning the day for Abilene.
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Smoky Valley Pregame 5:45 p.m. on the campus of Southeast of Saline, Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs Smoky Valley Lady Vikings basketball:...
Kansas State rallies late to turn back Wichita State 55-50
MANHATTAN (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 17 points, Marquis Nowell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute and Kansas State had the last rally in a 55-50 victory over Wichita State on Saturday night. Gus Okafor's 3-pointer gave Wichita State a 45-39 lead with 10:02 left to play,...
K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday
MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MHS: Crist steps into new role as director of plant operations
ABILENE - Memorial Health System has announced that after two years of training with Herman Hoffman, the previous director of plant operations, Ryan Crist stepped into the director role on Nov. 1. Crist has worked for MHS for 17 years now. He came to Memorial Health System after seeing an...
Wind Surge announces new owner: Diamond Baseball Holdings
WICHITA - The Wichita Wind Surge today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce
Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs
HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
Night Ranger to perform in Salina; tickets on sale Friday
A rock band that has tapped into a formula for continued success is coming to Salina in February. Night Ranger is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $69 and go on sale at noon Friday. Buy...
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
Saline County Commission to consider meeting dates, vendors
Vendor selection, copiers, and 2023 meeting dates are among the items on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
Remember Me Tree at Home Health and Hospice in Herington
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
