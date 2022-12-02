ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Salina Post

Top-ranked Trojans sink Vikings to move to 2-0

After taking down the two-time defending state champions in Hesston and claiming the #1 spot in Class 3A, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team needed to make a statement to solidify their new throne. That statement came in the form of a 70-38 shellacking of the Smoky Valley...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Gorillas battle Bennington in search of 2-0 start

After winning just two games over the course of the 2021-22 season, the Solomon girl’s basketball team started the new year on the right foot, emerging victorious in a gritty 23-20 win over the Burrton Chargers on opening night. “It's huge to start off the year with a win...
SOLOMON, KS
Salina Post

#4 Abilene hosts Rock Creek in rematch of sub-state final

After collecting big wins on opening night the Cowboys and Mustangs will meet in Abilene on Tuesday for a rematch of last year’s thrilling sub-state championship game. The fourth-ranked Cowboys began their season in style with a convincing 73-52 dismantlement of the Smoky Valley Vikings, with team effort winning the day for Abilene.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. Southeast of Saline vs Smoky Valley Pregame 5:45 p.m. on the campus of Southeast of Saline, Gypsum. Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans vs Smoky Valley Lady Vikings basketball:...
GYPSUM, KS
Salina Post

K-State commencement ceremonies Friday, Saturday

MANHATTAN — More than 1,100 students are candidates for graduation from Kansas State University this fall, with commencement ceremonies set for Friday in Manhattan and Salina and Saturday in Manhattan. Ceremony information, including parking and accommodations, as well as a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies, will be...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

State recognizes McPherson College student

McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Wind Surge announces new owner: Diamond Baseball Holdings

WICHITA - The Wichita Wind Surge today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The club will remain in Wichita as the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Eric Brown leaving Salina Area Chamber of Commerce

Recently, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee accepted the resignation of Eric L. Brown. Eric accepted a position with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and his last day with the chamber will be in early January 2023. Brown first joined the Chamber staff in 2011 as...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Newton cabinet maker to shut down; hundreds will lose jobs

HARVEY COUNTY— The MasterBrand cabinet plant, 831 South Columbus in Newton is closing on December 15. The company announced the news to the 450 local employees on Monday. The company has also closed a plant in Lynchburg, Virginia this fall. Company officials cite a softening in the housing market...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Gill, Eric; 57; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Kary, Kane Lee;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita have arrested one suspect and continue to search for another. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone,...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Salina, KS

Salina Post

