NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green
UPDATE - The Quick Lane Bowl has officially announced that the New Mexico State Aggies will be taking on the Bowling Green Falcons at the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl here. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico State Aggies are going bowling at the Quick Lane where they'll be taking on the Bowling Green The post NMSU heading to the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green appeared first on KVIA.
Pavia, NM State roll into bowl game with 65-3 win over Valparaiso on Senior Day
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s football program won twice off the field this week. The Aggies made sure they went 3-for-3 on Saturday. NM State steamrolled FCS opponent Valparaiso 65-3 on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium, as quarterback Diego Pavia went 9-13 for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for […]
UTEP cruises past Northern New Mexico for sixth win of season
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Three days ago, UTEP saw their five-game win streak come to an end. The worst part about it was that the Miners saw that streak get snapped by their Battle of I-10 rival: New Mexico State. On Saturday, UTEP bounced back with an expected 87-50 win over Northern New Mexico, […]
New Mexico State snaps three-game skid with win 57-52 win against San Diego
SAN DIEGO – NM State ended their three-game skid after a narrow 57-52 road win against San Diego on Saturday. This also ended a near two-year doubt which saw the Aggies drop 15 straight games on the road until today. This was the first game of the weekend for the Aggies as they’re scheduled to play […]
New Mexico to Meet San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas in Jack Jones Hoopfest
ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Dec. 12 date to its schedule, playing San Francisco in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT and will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Creighton vs. Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. PT.
Franklin boys roll into semifinals of McDonald’s Classic
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys won two games on Friday to finish pool play of the 2022 McDonald’s Classic undefeated and secure a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. The Cougars first beat Cooper International 51-45, then took down Canutillo 60-49 later in the day. Franklin will face the Balboa School (California) […]
Franklin finishes in 3rd place in McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It was the last day of the McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament on Saturday. Franklin played in Balboa School in the semifinals of the tournament. Franklin suffered a 54-35 defeat to Balboa School. The Cougars finished tournament play with a 3-1 record. Chapin became consolation bracket champions after a 50-38 win […]
UTEP receives it largest donation ever; renames its business college
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso announced on Dec. 1, 2022, the naming of its college of business administration as the Woody L. Hunt College of Business, along with a $25 million gift — the largest in the university’s history — from the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation. […]
El Paso Restaurant Makes List Of Best Tamales In Texas
A list of the best tamales in Texas was recently released and an El Paso restaurant made the cut. Tamales are a necessity in El Paso, especially at Christmas. Just in case you don't already know, tamales are a Mexican staple made out of masa, (which is a corn based dough), that is steamed in a corn husk and filled with a mix of chicken, beef or pork, along with cheese and/or veggies in a spicy sauce mix.
Motorcycle crash on Loop 375 west near UTEP on ramp sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in west El Paso Sunday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The accident occurred at Loop 375 West at exit 63 near the UTEP on ramp. According to dispatch one person was sent...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front arrives Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expected to see brief windy conditions and rain chances these next few days. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
3 Places Future-Former El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Could Be Hiding
The embattled future-former district attorney of El Paso, Texas, Yvonne Rosales hasn't been seen by anyone for quite some time, and I have some theories. Even when summoned to her own removal proceedings in front of a judge, defunct and incompetent district attorney Yvonne Rosales failed to make an appearance on Monday, November 28th.
Furious Geese Are Defeating Humans, Scientists Find
Do not fight geese. You will lose, and the geese will win. It's science. Research from scientists at the University of Illinois, newly published in the journal Wildlife Society Bulletin, found that standard goose "harassment" tactics are horribly ineffective at shooing — and keeping — away the notoriously human-hating birds, even if the harassment causes them to flee momentarily.
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 2, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Novipax brings 130 jobs to El Paso for the 2023 year
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manufacturing company based in Illinois will be bringing 130 jobs to East El Paso and will also be investing around 50 million dollars in the local economy. The announcement was made Thursday, Dec.1 at the County Courthouse with County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela present. The […]
Two men terrorize Cincinnati district bar with guns after being thrown out earlier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who were kicked out of a Cincinnati Entertainment District bar and then returned armed with guns, terrorizing the establishment. At about 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, two men who […]
Paul Lisnek: Out of the gate, into the mayoral race
WGN-TV Political Analyst Paul Lisnek joins his very dear friend Steve Dale for some analysis regarding the Chicago Mayoral race and the various contenders. Also, Steve and Paul are back at their ice-cream war of favorite flavors. The ice-cream that sells the most before the end of the year wins, and a donation will be made to Anti Cruelty Society. You can help by making donations here.
Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages
EL PASO, Texas -- Socorro has drawn attention across the state of Texas with their student-teacher residency program that gave the Socorro one of the top twelve spots for school districts in the state of Texas. Years ago chief academic officer Lucia Borrego wanted to start a program that would mentor students to become teachers. The post Socorro fighting back against teacher shortages appeared first on KVIA.
Big news for Chicago after president of France visits U.S.
CHICAGO - French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to the United States brought news of a big deal for Chicago. The University of Chicago will work with the top science organization in France to create a research center in Hyde Park. "The idea is that it asks the big...
