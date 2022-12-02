Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...

1 HOUR AGO