What Tony Romo said during Kansas City's loss to Cincinnati about Chiefs as a dynasty
CBS analyst Tony Romo explained during the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 win Sunday against Kansas City that he sees the Chiefs as a "dynasty in the making." "Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes - they have a 10-win season streak of eight in a row, OK," Romo said during the broadcast. "The only teams who have ever done that - the Brady/Belichick Patriots. The 49ers with Walsh/Seifert/Montana/Young. Peyton Manning and Dungy. Staubach and Landry. And then you've got Andy Reid and Mahomes. This is literally rare territory, with a great, great coach and dynamic quarterback. Here you go. You're watching a dynasty."
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot, coach says
San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan announced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season.
Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith have heated Seahawks sideline spat
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
Yardbarker
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Yardbarker
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tops NFL charts with CRAZY passing stat
The Miami Dolphins have surprised everyone this season, as Mike McDaniel’s reign as the franchise’s head coach could not have gotten off to a much better start. From having faith to sticking with Tua as the starting quarterback to trading for Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, everything seems to be going well for the team, who sit at 8-3 with the third-best record in the AFC.
49ers-Dolphins Injury Report: Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams questionable for Sunday; Christian McCaffrey, Arik Armstead cleared to play
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session. The wide receiver is dealing with a quad injury. At first, it looked like Samuel might not participate on Friday. Reporters spotted him heading into the weight room as practice kicked off. However, he re-emerged minutes later and joined his teammates on the practice field. Samuel is "questionable" for Sunday.
Rams Place Quarterback Matthew Stafford on Injured Reserve
The veteran QB has missed multiple games this season due to various injuries.
The Bengals won because they trusted their QB. The Chiefs put theirs on the sideline
The Chiefs voluntarily took the game out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands, a confounding decision in Cincinnati.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday
Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
Times Gazette
No Chase or Mixon; no problem
The Bengals last Sunday pulled out their most impressive victory so far this season by a score of 20-16 against the Titans. I am beginning to feel like the people of Nashville are starting to really hate this Cincinnati team. No Joe Mixon, no Ja’Marr Chase — no problem this...
NBC Sports
Tyron Smith will begin practicing this week
Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith walked out of the locker room after Sunday’s game with a smile on his face. Smith didn’t play against the Colts and hasn’t played all season. But he will return soon. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed the team will open Smith’s 21-day...
