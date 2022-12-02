Read full article on original website
Crook County business is providing resources for every size home project
MF Rentals, a veteran-owned family business, is proud to serve the local community and provide equipment rentals for small and large projects Every business has a story behind its beginning, and MF Rentals in Prineville is no exception. The family and veteran-owned business, located at 1190 NW Lamonta Road, specializes in equipment rentals in everything from weekend projects to larger contracting projects. Jordan and Stephanie Uppendahl were raised in Central Oregon and are excited to serve the Prineville community. Jordan noted that they rent a great deal of landscape equipment, including augers, aerators and dethatchers, concrete saws, tillers, stump grinders...
KTVZ
Brooks Resources chooses Bend man’s winning photo for 2023 wall calendar
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Brooks Resources Corporation’s annual tradition of a wall calendar featuring an iconic image of Central Oregon has been released. Last year was the first time the company held a photo contest for the featured image, and its success encouraged them to issue another contest for the 2023 edition.
An Oregon School District Pulled Kids Out of a Camp with Nonbinary Counselors
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. On October 17, a group of sixth graders arrived at Oregon’s Camp Tamarack, located near the town of Sisters, for a three-day stay at outdoor school, a state-funded staple for students. But just a few hours after they showed up, the kids were ushered back onto their buses and taken home. The reason? Some of the camp counselors were nonbinary, and there was a misunderstanding among teachers and camp officials about sleeping arrangements.
centraloregondaily.com
Festive fundraiser helps Hospice of Redmond
Twenty nine uniquely decorated trees turned the Middle Sister Building at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds into a holiday wonderland. The 39th annual Festival of Trees kicked off Saturday morning with a free family fun tree preview. The trees, along with their extravagant decorations and gifts, are donated by businesses and...
Prineville businesses 'Rounding up for Change'
Several downtown Prineville shops are asking customers to round their purchases up to the next dollar this holiday season, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter Several local businesses are inviting their customers this holiday season to "round up for change" and benefit a local nonprofit in the process. Bayberry Lane is joining Vintage Cottage, Gypsy Barn, Whiskey Darlin and Dirty Arrow Street Wear in asking customers to round up their purchase to the next dollar, with the proceeds going to the Redemption House women's homeless shelter. Customers can also choose to make standard cash donations....
5 Reasons why Bend, Oregon, Maybe Be the Coolest Town in the United States
Bend has a lot going on for itself, and it knows it. Here are just a few reasons Bend is such a cool town to visit. Blockbuster closed shop several years ago. It was a staple tradition for many on weekends to hang out in the store, looking for something to watch. Sometimes hanging out long enough to be considered loitering. Since this Blockbuster was independently franchised it didn't close down like all the other stores did. This is still in full operation and, yes, plenty of people make the trek just to rent a DVD and grab some snacks.
KTVZ
Team Long Road arrives in Bend today, traveling from the Massachusetts coast
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some marines walking across the country arrived in Bend on Thursday. They're traveling from the Massachusetts coast to the Oregon coast. The marines want to raise awareness about the more than 80 thousand veterans who are still missing in action. Two of the walkers have served over 56 years in the marines. In August, they were joined by a third marine in Illinois.
Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of fallen, injured Smith Rock hiker
A Portland woman slipped, fell and injured her ankle while hiking at Smith Rock State Park on Saturday afternoon and called for help, prompting a rescue effort by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of fallen, injured Smith Rock hiker appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law
Shortly after Bend Police released a dramatic five-minute video compilation of the Eastside Safeway shooting on Thursday, including a worker's heroic confrontation with the gunman, Police Chief Mike Krantz explained that it was done in order to comply with state law regarding public records requests. The post Bend police chief: Safeway shooting video was released to comply with public records law appeared first on KTVZ.
gonomad.com
Bend and Mount Bachelor, Oregon
Mount Bachelor in Bend Oregon: The Big Mountain We Didn’t Know About. “Had you ever heard of Bend Oregon before you went out there?” asked a radio interviewer after my trip to the state in March 2012. Yes, I answered, Bend had been on my radar for several...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Monday: Judge could rule on Measure 114
Bend Park and Rec winter registration starts Monday with changes. After experiencing technical difficulties in recent seasons including a website crash during fall registration, the Bend Park and Recreation District hopes this time around the winter registration process will be as smooth this week,. The most noticeable change will be...
kbnd.com
Horses Escape Pasture During Dispute East of Bend
BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Deputies say a dispute east of Bend resulted in more than $50,000 in damage. Brandon Hoff was arrested on numerous charges Thursday night. Investigators say the 32-yeear-old from Bend fought with another man at an Erickson Road property, then crashed his SUV into several parked cars, a shed door and fence. DCSO says a number of horses escaped their pasture, due to the damage. They were later corralled by their owner.
Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care
After three days of testimony, a Jefferson County judge on Thursday convicted a Madras woman and her adult son on several counts of physically abusing two foster children, a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy placed in their care, District Attorney Steven Leriche said. The post Madras woman, son convicted of physically abusing two foster children in their care appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ PD: Bend woman arrested for DUII after driving over islands, hitting Jeep
A Bend woman was arrested for DUII after police say she drove over two parking lot islands, hit a Jeep Wrangler and then hid in the bushes before being captured with the help of a drone Thursday night. It happened at about 9:10 p.m. Bend Police say officers responded to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A Christmas miracle’: Missing cat returned to Bend family after 2 months
What do paws, tears and happy reunions have in common?. They were all present at the Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) on Wednesday morning, as a Bend family was reunited with a member they hadn’t seen for more than two months. Deirdra Kelleher of Bend wept as she...
kbnd.com
Alleged Wrong-Way Driver Arrested After Running From Police
BEND, OR -- A 31-year-old Bend woman is accused of running away from a DUI crash on the north end of town. Bend Police say Jessica Capasso was seen speeding through the Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot on Hunnell Road, at about 9 p.m. Thursday. When officers approached her parked car, they say she drove over two parking lot islands before reaching Highway 97. Investigators say she then drove north in the southbound lanes and collided with a Jeep Wrangler that had just turned left onto the highway. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital.
