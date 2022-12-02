Read full article on original website
People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.
Living in New Jersey, it can feel like we’re living on top of each other, what with our crowded roads, especially. But it turns out that, according to a new study, we rank pretty low for loneliness. A site called AgingInPlace.com ranked the 50 states based on loneliness, based...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy
Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Someone in NJ Just Won $3.7M (or 925,000 Boxes of Pork Roll) Playing the Lottery
Someone in New Jersey is now able to buy about 925,000 boxes of pork roll. That's because someone in the great Garden State just won $3.7 million playing Pick 6 from the New Jersey Lottery. Of course, the estimate of 925,000 boxes doesn't take taxes and whatnot into account --...
N.J. reports 2,166 COVID cases, 17 deaths. Average case count up 29% from last week.
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,166 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The number of daily cases increased by almost 30% in the past week. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
WATCH: One of N.J.’s last coal plants is imploded, signaling state’s shift to clean energy
It happened with the push of a detonator, the collapse of a smoke stack and the sounds of applause. Another chapter of New Jersey’s reliance on coal power plants to generate electricity came to a noisy end Friday morning. The state’s two remaining coal-fired plants in South Jersey —...
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in December
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in December, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
NJ would become 1st state to require adults to wear helmets while on bikes, scooters under new bill
Many biking advocates are not in favor of the potential move.
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?
Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Notorious NJ Serial Killer To Plead Guilty To Murders Of Five Long Island Women: Report
The number of brutal murder confessions continues to mount for imprisoned New Jersey serial killer Richard Cottingham, who reportedly is scheduled to plead guilty to five more killings, all of women on Long Island. Cottingham, now 76, has been serving multiple life sentences in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton,...
Black homeowners in New Jersey twice as likely as white homeowners to have homes under-appraised
It might have a lot to do with who is appraising the house.
N.J. cannabis panel gives initial green light to consumption lounges
Consumption-area workers would be barred from overselling to consumers and they would have to ensure people are using cannabis safely on their premises. The post N.J. cannabis panel gives initial green light to consumption lounges appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
New Jersey’s ‘Griswold House’ is lit up and bigger than ever
Several years ago, I told you about a house in Mickleton, NJ, that recreated the Griswold House from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, complete with Cousin Eddie’s RV, and how it was turned into a toy drive by the owners who would put donated toys in the RV, eventually filling it.
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs
Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
New Jersey’s tough gun bill respects the 2nd Amendment and will save lives | Opinion
The recent ruling by the United States Supreme Court in the Bruen decision has determined individual citizens have a right to be in public with a concealed loaded firearm regardless of whether they can demonstrate a legitimate reason or concern for their safety. Ironically, this will undoubtedly cost the lives...
New Jersey Officials Confess to a $38 Million Prescription Drug Scam
In a $38 million healthcare fraud scam involving personalized prescription medications, two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company has admitted their roles. The 42-year-old Wayne resident Samantha Zaretsky and the 43-year-old Fair Haven resident Lee Nichols pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct health care fraud in federal...
For the first time, a medical marijuana outlet gets approval by N.J. to begin selling recreational weed
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission gave approval on Friday for a medical marijuana dispensary to begin selling adult recreational weed, a step considered by some as marking the next chapter of the industry’s growth in the state. The commission approved Harmony Foundation of New Jersey Inc. by a...
