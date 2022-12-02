ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People in New Jersey are among the least lonely in the U.S.

Living in New Jersey, it can feel like we’re living on top of each other, what with our crowded roads, especially. But it turns out that, according to a new study, we rank pretty low for loneliness. A site called AgingInPlace.com ranked the 50 states based on loneliness, based...
N.J.’s long-lost (but not forgotten) amusement parks still leave a legacy

Roller coasters, ferris wheels and family-friendly rides light up the landscape of the Jersey Shore from Sandy Hook Bay down to Cape May County. Investors first honed in on New Jersey’s shorelines for their entertainment venues more than a century ago, said Jim Futrell, director and historian of the National Amusement Park Historical Association. Families flocked to the parks for entertainment and cool air along the shore.
N.J. reports 2,166 COVID cases, 17 deaths. Average case count up 29% from last week.

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,166 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The number of daily cases increased by almost 30% in the past week. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.88 as of Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
Have you looked at your latest NJ property tax bill?

Most New Jersey Homeowners got their property tax estimated bill for the next year in the mail in the past few weeks. For some it was steady or up slightly. For others it was the last straw. People are continuing to flee the state due to the outrageous property taxes...
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Christmas tree prices climb in N.J. as farmers face skyrocketing costs

Some New Jerseyans may have to dig deeper into their pockets for a Christmas tree this holiday season as farmers increase their prices to cover soaring fertilizer, fuel and labor costs. Christmas tree prices have increased nationally, according to data from Real Christmas Tree Board, a national research and promotion...
New Jersey Officials Confess to a $38 Million Prescription Drug Scam

In a $38 million healthcare fraud scam involving personalized prescription medications, two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company has admitted their roles. The 42-year-old Wayne resident Samantha Zaretsky and the 43-year-old Fair Haven resident Lee Nichols pled guilty to conspiracy to conduct health care fraud in federal...
