wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
Leak reveals a new hero who will join Marvel’s Avengers
Moon Knight is an MCU TV show unlike any other, as Marvel went out of its way to remove any big Easter eggs that would have connected the story and character with the Avengers. Marvel only snuck in deliberate details that gave us a good idea of the Moon Knight timeline and offered a key hint about the Multiverse Saga’s big villain.
iheart.com
Guardians of The Galaxy 3 Trailer Released
The trailer for “Guardians of The Galaxy: Volume 3” has been released!. The third and final film again brings on Starlord (Chris Pratt) and accomplices Drax (Dave Bautista), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff), along with Groot and Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, respectively).
One of Marvel’s best villains might return to fight the Avengers again
Marvel confirmed earlier this year what we’ve been thinking about for the better part of the last three years. Avengers: Secret Wars will be the next Endgame-like MCU adventure, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty acting as an introduction, just like Infinity War. That’s to say that we’re in the Multiverse Saga, with Kang (Jonathan Majors) being the next big villain Avengers will have to battle.
Collider
'Loki' Season 2 Casts 'Game of Thrones' Star Kate Dickie
The multiverse is only getting bigger. Deadline is reporting that Game of Thrones alumni Kate Dickie will appear in the second season of the Marvel Disney+ series Loki. This news comes after reports that the season wrapped filming back in October. Loki follows everyone’s favorite God of Mischief (Tom Hiddleston)...
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: trailer, release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, aka Indiana Jones 5, is on its way with Harrison Ford starring. We can't wait!
theplaylist.net
‘Willow’: Film Writer Says New Disney+ Sequel’s Creative Process Had “More Of A Corporate Feeling” Than The 1988 Film
It’s no secret that George Lucas struggled to develop 1988’s “Willow.” Lucas hatched his idea for the film before “Star Wars,” but he couldn’t make it until he approached Ron Howard to direct in 1985. Shortly afterward, MGM entered the production process, Bob Dolman came on board to pen the script, and things moved forward. And while Lucas was very hands-on during the writing process of “Willow,” Dolman preferred that experience to the one he just had writing the Disney+ sequel series on the streamer now.
TechRadar
Spider-Man 4 is reportedly on the way – and it might affect Marvel's Thunderbolts
Spider-Man 4 could thwip its way into theaters as early as mid-2024, according to multiple industry insiders. Reliable Marvel movie leakers, including Tom Smith (opens in new tab) and The Cosmic Circus' Alex P. (opens in new tab), claim Spidey's fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick will swing into cinemas sooner than we think.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
prestigeonline.com
‘Thor: Ragnarok’ to ‘Rush’: The best Chris Hemsworth movies to watch
‘Thor: Ragnarok’ to ‘Rush’: The best Chris Hemsworth movies to watch. Actors bring life to the silver screen by pouring their hearts into the character they are essaying. These are the people who make fiction seem like reality, by showcasing their excellence in communicating an idea through various roles. So is an artist within the celebrated actor Chris Hemsworth who glorifies every character that comes his way. Be it Thor in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, Mitch Nelson in 12 Strong, Curt in The Cabin in the Woods or James Hunt in Rush, Chris Hemsworth movies are a complete package of great storytelling, action and, of course, the charisma of the star portraying God of Thunder.
theplaylist.net
‘Solo’ Co-Writer Wants To Revisit Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra & Would Like Lucasfilm To Embrace ‘Star Wars’ Specials Ala ‘Werewolf By Night’
We’re still buzzing after the season one finale of Tony Gilroy’s fantastic “Star Wars” series “Andor,” a prequel taking place before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” One of the more well-written and executed modern “Star Wars” projects that showed that there were still some untapped places that creatives could explore within the universe that feel fresh and exciting. One has to wonder, given its potential, whether Lucasfilm circles back to “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in a similar way. More ‘Solo’ remains to be seen, but the film’s co-writer, Jonathan Kasdan, is still hopeful that he might be able to play with these characters again one day.
theplaylist.net
‘The Killer’: First Look At David Fincher’s Assassin Thriller Starring Michael Fassbender
We’ve been patiently waiting for a good look at David Fincher‘s upcoming feature film “The Killer,” an assassin thriller based on a French graphic novel, “Le Tueur.” Andrew Kevin Walker, the screenwriter who adapted the source material has previously worked with Fincher on “Seven,” “Fight Club,” and “The Game.” Starring as the titular killer is Michael Fassbender with Tilda Swinton (“Curious Case of Benjamin Button“) and Charles Parnell (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning“) taking supporting roles in the film. But it’s Fassbender who is now behind our first real glimpse at the crime thriller that will debut on Netflix.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Namor’s MCU arrival was ‘revealed’ in Avengers: Endgame scene
A seemingly disposable line from Avengers: Endgame spoiled the arrival of Black Panther 2’s villain, it has emerged.Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is in cinemas from Friday (11 November).The character, the king of an underwater city named Talokan, serves as the film’s primary antagonist, which may not come as a surprise if you detected a certain interaction in the 2019 Avengers film.The dialogue arrived early on in the film, around the 26-minute mark, during a scene in which those who survived Thanos’s destructive finger-snap discuss what is happening in their...
Gamespot
Batgirl Directors Are Meeting With James Gunn After $90 Million Movie Cancellation
The $90 million Batgirl movie was canceled during post-production, but the directors of the project aren't feeling totally burned by Warner Bros. Discovery, saying they are open to returning to the DC film universe and even have a meeting booked with new DC boss James Gunn. Directors Adil El Arbi...
23 Fascinating Facts About Some Of 2022's Biggest Movies
Recurring themes in 2022 movies: Cannibalism, biopics, and Jackass.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Inspired Jonathan Kasdan’s New Idea for a ‘Solo’ Follow-Up
After playing a key role in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Qi’ra, played by Emilia Clarke has had an expanding role in the pages of Star Wars comics as the leader of Crimson Dawn. Writer Charles Soule made Qi’ra the focus of an unofficial trilogy of comic book events that take place between the events of Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi that sees the character move out from behind the scenes to become one of the greatest thorns in the side of Emperor Palpatine.
digitalspy.com
Ant-Man 3 trailer reveals more of Loki star as MCU villain Kang
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers follow. Disney's latest look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has revealed more about the MCU's newest major villain Kang the Conqueror. Move over, Thanos, because Loki star Jonathan Majors's Kang is going to be an even bigger threat to every single reality in...
