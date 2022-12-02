ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
wtaj.com

Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
Sporting News

Argentina vs Australia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup glory remains on track after Argentina overcame a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia to escape their group in style. Victories over Mexico and Poland ensured Lionel Scaloni's men in fact ended up topping Group C, and reminded the world why they were so hotly tipped prior to the tournament kicking off.
NBC4 Columbus

Netherlands ends USA’s World Cup with 3-1 victory in the Round of 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup journey in 2022 is over. The Americans fell 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the team’s first and only loss at the tournament. The defeat is the third […]
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 result: Argentina advance to quarterfinals as Lionel Messi scores in win over Australia

Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.

