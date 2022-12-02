Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Sporting News
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
wtaj.com
Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Brazil v South Korea - Neymar available for last-16 tie, says manager Tite
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar is available for Brazil's World Cup last-16 match against...
Sporting News
Argentina vs Australia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup glory remains on track after Argentina overcame a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia to escape their group in style. Victories over Mexico and Poland ensured Lionel Scaloni's men in fact ended up topping Group C, and reminded the world why they were so hotly tipped prior to the tournament kicking off.
Netherlands ends USA’s World Cup with 3-1 victory in the Round of 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup journey in 2022 is over. The Americans fell 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the team’s first and only loss at the tournament. The defeat is the third […]
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022 result: Argentina advance to quarterfinals as Lionel Messi scores in win over Australia
Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.
Comments / 0