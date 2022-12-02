Read full article on original website
Related
Fans of Royals and England Will Adore These 2 British Stores in Maine, Massachusetts
"Cheerio" and "Keep Calm and Carry On" are typically what Americans think British folks say. The fact is that many do, but most who live in the British Empire do not say those lines regularly. However, as we've learned over the past few weeks of royal watching on the "tele",...
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
WATCH: Massachusetts Boy Dressed As Royal Guard Hand Flowers To Will, Kate
A young boy from Brookline got to his own audience with British Royalty, thanks to his fantastic fashion sense, reports said. Henry Dynov-Teixeira, age 8, dressed as a member of the British Royal Guard as Prince William and Princess Catherine left Greentown Labs in Somerville on Thursday, Dec.…
The Royals walk the Green Carpet among many celebrities ahead of Earthshot Award Ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three-day tour in and around Boston ends Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The crowd started to line the street early Friday as they prepared the Green Carpet for all the celebrities who have arrived for the Earthshot Boston 2022 Awards show.
laconiadailysun.com
Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston
Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston. William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales wrapped up warm on Thursday (01.12.22) to brave chilly temperatures as they toured the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
Photos: Prince William and Kate visit Boston
Boston visit BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)
Mass.’ largest used bookstore started in a basement. Now it’s 13,000 square feet
Upon first viewing, the store’s interior resembles a supermarket. Rather than food, this store’s shelves are occupied with volumes of food for thought. The Used Book Superstore reigns as the largest used bookstore in Massachusetts. Located in Burlington and the home of 100,000 books, the bookstore started small before it opened in August 2008.
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive Experience
Photo by(Immersive Nutcracker) (BOSTON, MA) A classic family tradition has been brought to life for the month of December in Boston. A local art space is hosting 'Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle', and you're invited to experience the magic for yourself!
Flashbak
Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting
In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
hot969boston.com
Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?
Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
GoLocalProv
Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12
One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
‘Beauty and the Beast’ Escape Room With Cocktails Coming to Boston
If you consider yourself a Disney adult, or just simply are over 21 years of age and enjoy Disney, an experience is coming to Boston, MA, next year that you may want to go explore. Imagine stepping into a Disney movie while sipping on a delicious cocktail. You can be...
huntnewsnu.com
N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring
Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
a-z-animals.com
9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas
Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
10 must-do holiday activities in Boston
It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.
Comments / 1