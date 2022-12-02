ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
laconiadailysun.com

Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston

Prince and Princess of Wales brave freezing weather to tour Boston. William, Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales wrapped up warm on Thursday (01.12.22) to brave chilly temperatures as they toured the city of Boston, Massachusetts.
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Prince William and Kate visit Boston

Boston visit BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales is shown around the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum by Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, on December 2, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images) (Ian Vogler/Getty Images)
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Flashbak

Photos of The Biggest Family in 1920s Boston – 13 Children And Counting

In 1920s Boston, the average American family was a mother, father and 2.3 children. When news broke of a family of 13 children, Boston Herald-Traveler (a newspaper born in 1846) photographer Leslie Jones (1886-1967) went to see them. Big deal, say the sprits of Mr and Mrs Feodor Vassilyev from...
whdh.com

North Shore Animal Hospital abruptly announces it is closing

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has announced on social media it is going to be closing its doors later this month and the sudden news is leaving some Boston-area pet owners scrambling to find new vets. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through...
hot969boston.com

Boston One Of The Top Cities People Are Moving Out Of, But Where Are They Going?

Boston, in the opinion of many, is the best city to live. It has top notch hospitals, amazing schools and it’s very accessible. However, what many don’t talk about is the cost to live here. It’s been known for a long time that Boston is one of the most expensive cities to live. For this reason, it has now become one of the top cities that people are moving out of. According to Redfin, “Nearly one-quarter (24.1%) of U.S. homebuyers looked to move to a different metro area in the three months ending in October, on par with the record high of 24.2% set in the third quarter.” Where are people moving? Topping the list: Sacramento, CA. Rounding out the rest of the top five, Las Vegas, Miami, San Diego and Tampa. As far as other reasons why people are moving out of Boston? The rise of remote work after the pandemic. According to Redfin: “Homebuyers typically leave expensive coastal job centers more than they leave other places, a trend that started before the pandemic and picked up steam due to remote work and rising housing costs.”
CBS Boston

Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
GoLocalProv

Danielle North Leaving WPRI-12

One of the Providence-TV market's favorite anchors is leaving. Danielle North’s co-host, Patrick Little, posted to social media on Friday that she is leaving the station, WPRI-12. “This is a really sad/bittersweet day I have spent more time with Danielle North over the last 28 years or so than...
huntnewsnu.com

N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring

Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
a-z-animals.com

9 Adorable Puppies in Boston To Adopt for Christmas

Editor’s note: Adopting a puppy or dog, at any time, is a long-term commitment for the life of the animal. It’s adding a new family member, so please do not make your decision to do so lightly or on a whim. It can get lonely over the holidays,...
Axios

10 must-do holiday activities in Boston

It's the best time of year. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of this holiday season in Boston. These are a few great places to see holiday lights:. Black Market Nubian: Grab a gift from one of 30+ Black-owned small businesses. BNM is hosting pop-up shop events each Saturday until Christmas Eve.

