ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma's Kendall Dennis to enter the transfer portal

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVJfw_0jVXdnTO00

Oklahoma’s secondary has now lost its third player to the transfer portal as former four-star defensive back Kendall Dennis announced via social media that he intends to enter the portal when it opens up on Dec. 5.

Dennis, a redshirt sophomore, played 47 snaps in seven games this season. He recorded four total tackles.

Originally a member of the 2020 recruiting class, Dennis was the No. 23 cornerback in the country and the No. 56 in the state of Florida.

Though Oklahoma had some injury issues in the secondary this season, Dennis struggled to breakthrough for significant playing time. He finished behind true freshman Gentry Williams in defensive snaps and incoming transfer C.J. Coldon, who assumed a starting role later in the season.

At the moment there have been no decisions made by Woodi Washington or C.J. Coldon as to their future. They could decide to turn pro and go to the NFL, but a return seems more likely in an attempt to improve their value ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Sooners have added JUCO transfer Kendell Dolby to the roster for 2023, which should help ease the blow of the defensive back departures, but it will be upon Robert Spears-Jennings and Gentry Williams to step into important pieces on the depth chart.

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen CatholicPhoto by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.
The Spun

Former SEC Starting Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Sam Khan Jr. of The Athletic. King won the starting quarterback job for the Aggies this season. However, he was benched after just two starts. It wasn't until Oct. 8 that King started again for Texas A&M. He...
247Sports

5-star Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss courted by Deion Sanders, could wait to sign

One of the nation’s top recruits could wait until February to finalize things with the school of his choice. Ohio State Top247 wide receiver commit Brandon Inniss told 247Sports on Friday night after a state semifinal win that he’s strongly considering not utilizing the Early Signing Period as he waits to see what happens with Buckeyes assistant Brian Hartline, who has been linked to the head coach opening at Cincinnati. Inniss is the No. 3 receiver and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite.
Outsider.com

Brittany Mahomes Sounds Off on College Football’s Dr. Pepper Challenge

Brittany Mahomes, wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is speaking out on Twitter after controversy sparked during the Dr. Pepper Challenge at the SEC Championship game on Saturday. Social media ignited in a frenzy during the game as college football fans were fed up with a double-tie followed by an unaired tie-breaker during the challenge. Mahomes, however, is taking issue with another controversial issue.
Eleven Warriors

The Haters Are Furious About Ohio State in the College Football Playoff, Buckeyes Score Big Ten Honors, and Parris Campbell Pays Tribute to Dwayne Haskins

This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. It was a tough stretch for most of the week at Ohio State as the school grappled with the football team's first loss to Michigan in Columbus after over two decades. But then last night, the Pac-12 Championship happened.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
The Clemson Insider

Clemson receiver to enter portal

Another Clemson player is set to enter the transfer portal. With the portal window for fall-sport athletes scheduled to open Monday, E.J. Williams has announced his intent to put his name in it. Williams (...)
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Is Furious With Nick Saban Today

Everything aligned for Alabama to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Now Nick Saban must hope the selection committee awards his team one of four spots Sunday. Saban campaigned for his Crimson Tide during halftime of Saturday's Big Ten Championship Game. When asked why his team deserves a bid in a FOX interview, Saban pointed to Alabama's two close road losses, said quarterback Bryce Young was not fully healthy, and argued that his squad would be favored to beat the other teams vying for a playoff nod.
247Sports

Omarion Miller decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska wide receiver commitment Omarion Miller announced Friday afternoon that he would be opening his recruitment. Miller, who was recruited by former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, announced his decision on social media on Friday. “In light of the many changes at the University of Nebraska, I have decided...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star DB commit has locked in his official visit date with Florida

Florida only allowed recruits to make official visits on Oct. 15 for the LSU game during the regular season, but the Gators are planning a big weekend in the Swamp now that the year is coming to an end. Several of Florida’s commits that have yet to make their official visits to the university will do so over the next few weeks, and four-star Wharton (Tampa, Florida) defensive back Dijon Johnson is the latest to set his plans.
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Releases His College Football Playoff Top 4

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his final College Football Playoff rankings. The official College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out on Sunday afternoon. Finebaum released his final rankings on Sunday morning. There aren't any surprises. “I’m coming down like the chalk here, and it starts...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired After Conference Title Game

College football's head coaching firing season isn't over just yet. Less than a week after Black Monday, another head coach has reportedly been fired on Sunday night. North Texas has reportedly fired head coach Seth Littrell. "North Texas head coach Seth Littrell has been fired, sources tell @ChrisVannini and me....
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell explains the 2 things that led to him becoming Wisconsin's HC

Luke Fickell explained what made Wisconsin his next destination as the future Badger’s head coach on ESPN’s ‘Keyshawn, JWill & Max’ show. Fickell was outstanding at Cincinnati with an overall 57-18 record and last season made an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fickell initially made...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy