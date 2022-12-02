ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary

As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer

Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
