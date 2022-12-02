Read full article on original website
Netflix Releases Robert Downey Documentary
As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.
For the First Time in 95 Years, Disney Made a New ‘Oswald the Lucky Rabbit’ Cartoon
Before Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse, he created Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for Universal Pictures. The character, who became one of Disney’s first big animated hits, starred in a series of shorts beginning in 1927. Within a year, Disney lost control of the character. That’s when he created Mickey. The rest, as they say, was history.
Indiana Jones Is Back in Action in the ‘Dial of Destiny’ Trailer
Harrison Ford insists there is only one Indiana Jones — him. And the trailer for the upcoming fifth film in the franchise sort of proves his point. It has an Indy who’s roughly Harrison Ford’s age — namely 80 years old. And then it also includes scenes with a younger Indy, who is played by ... Harrison Ford. (His face was de-aged using fancy special effects.)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she used to earn 10% of her male coworkers' salary in Bollywood and was body-shamed for being 'dusky'
Her role in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series "Citadel" marks the first time she received equal pay as her male co-star, the actor told BBC 100 Women.
The ‘SNL’ Sketch Kirstie Alley Called Her ‘Most Fun’ Acting Scene
On Oct. 12, 1991, Kirstie Alley hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time. The experience included a sketch she’d later describe as the “most fun that I’ve ever had acting.”. Alley’s star was soaring at the time. She’d joined the cast of the hit sitcom Cheers...
35 Years Ago: Belinda Carlisle Soars With Solo No. 1 ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’
It can be tempting sometimes to write off the '80s as a decade of bouncy pop music that doesn't run much more than surface deep. Peel back the layers of any one of the decade's gorgeous glossy hits, however, and you will almost always find not only fascinating music, but fascinating stories.
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Metallica warns fans of impostor crypto scams, Robinhood launches IRAs on app
In this edition of Consumer Catch-Up, metal legends Metallica warn their fans of impostors pretending to stream their new album to lure them into a cryptocurrency scam, and investment app Robinhood announces new retirement accounts for customers.
