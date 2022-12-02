As the title suggests, Sr. is a documentary about Robert Downey Sr., the provocative filmmaker who gave the world such cult classics as Putney Swope and Greaser’s Palace. But the film was also produced and features Downey’s son, a working actor you might be familiar with named Robert Downey Jr. In fact, the film is as much about the relationship between the two Roberts Downey than it is about Sr.’s life and career.

4 DAYS AGO