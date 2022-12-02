Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
“Virtual Pillars” Separate and Sort Blood-Based Nanoparticles
Engineers at Duke University have developed a device that uses sound waves to separate and sort the tiniest particles found in blood in a matter of minutes. The technology is based on a concept called "virtual pillars" and could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications. Tiny...
technologynetworks.com
Restoring T Cell Function in Exhausted T Cells
Demonstrating Restoration of T Cell Function in Exhausted T Cells With IKZF3 Small Molecule Inhibitor, Lenalidomide. T cells can develop an exhausted phenotype due to prolonged antigen stimulation, resulting in reduced proliferative potential and loss of cytotoxic funtion. This can occur within the tumor microenvironment, allowing cancer cells to escape immune surveillance.
technologynetworks.com
Developing Next-Generation In Vitro Phenotypic Assays for Huntington’s Disease
Developing Next-Generation In Vitro Phenotypic Assays For Huntington’s Disease by Combining a Precision Reprogrammed hiPSC-Derived Disease Model With High-Density Microelectrode Arrays. There is currently no effective cure or treatment to slow down or stop the progression of Huntington's disease (HD). One reason for this is the lack of accurate...
technologynetworks.com
Accelerating Drug Discovery With Real-Time Kinetic and Affinity Analysis
Bioassays, such as the enzyme-linked bioabsorbant assay (ELISA), are standard techniques that require enzyme or fluorescent labels for the detection of target analytes. While these label-based studies give important information about a sample, such as binding affinity, they can only measure the interaction of an analyte at a given concentration and time, and are unable to gather kinetic analysis. Yet kinetic analysis is fundamental to many stages of the drug discovery and development pipeline, from lead development to complex biologics investigation.
technologynetworks.com
Holographic Microscope Images Straight Through the Skull
Researchers led by Associate Director CHOI Wonshik of the Center for Molecular Spectroscopy and Dynamics within the Institute for Basic Science, Professor KIM Moonseok of The Catholic University of Korea, and Professor CHOI Myunghwan of Seoul National University developed a new type of holographic microscope. It is said that the new microscope can achieve “see through” the intact skull, and is capable of high-resolution 3D imaging of the neural network within a living mouse brain without removing the skull.
technologynetworks.com
Garbage Disposal Neurons Are Key to Brain Health
Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute have found that deleting two genes that encode key enzyme proteins (kinases NDR1 and NDR2), impairs the health of neurons and leads to neurodegeneration in young mice as well as in adults. Their study of mouse neurons highlights the essential role of these proteins...
technologynetworks.com
Light Shed on Link Between Kidney Metabolism and Viral Protection
Our kidney filters 180 liters of blood every day and retains nutrients through a process called ‘endocytosis’ and through active transport in the kidney cells. In a new international study, an international team of researchers, led by Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and the Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University, investigated how this process of ‘endocytosis’ is regulated by a very central enzyme, the ‘lipid kinase’ VPS34, in mice.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Method Enables Rapid Identification of Microbial Pathogens in Blood Samples
A collaborative team led by researchers from Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (GOSH), London and including researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and BOA Biomedical in Cambridge has re-engineered the process of microbial pathogen identification in blood samples from pediatric sepsis patients using the Wyss Institute's FcMBL broad-spectrum pathogen capture technology. The advance enables accurate pathogen detection with a combination of unprecedented sensitivity and speed, and could significantly improve clinical outcomes for pediatric and older patients with bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis.
technologynetworks.com
mRNA Technology Offers One-Two Punch Against Malaria
Malaria is found in more than 90 countries around the world, causing 241 million cases and an estimated 627,000 deaths every year. Vaccines are one intervention that could help eliminate this deadly disease, yet a highly effective vaccine remains elusive. Recent technological advances in vaccine development–such as the mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV2–could lead to a new generation of malaria vaccines.
technologynetworks.com
Preventing Li-Ion Battery Fires by Putting the Brakes on Early
Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are used to power everything from smart watches to electric vehicles, thanks to the large amounts of energy they can store in small spaces. When overheated, however, they’re prone to catching fire or even exploding. But recent research published in ACS’ Nano Letters offers a possible solution with a new technology that can swiftly put the brakes on a Li-ion battery, shutting it down when it gets too hot.
technologynetworks.com
Laser Beam Brain Stimulation Could Boost Short-Term Memory by 25%
Shining a laser light at a targeted region of the human brain can boost short-term memory function by up to 25%, suggests a new study. The non-invasive technique could one day help improve attention deficits in people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), say the paper’s authors. The study,...
technologynetworks.com
Coral’s Microbiome “Reshuffles” During Hibernation
A new study has analyzed the microbiome of a species of coral before, during and after a period of “dormancy” during cold temperatures. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. “Nap” time for the northern star coral. Winter is coming, which means many creatures on...
technologynetworks.com
Pregnant Moms’ Stress May Accelerate Cell Aging of White, Not Black, Children
Does stress during pregnancy impact children’s cell aging, and does race matter? The answer is yes, according to a new UC San Francisco study published December 2 in Psychological Medicine. UCSF researchers followed 110 white and 112 Black women from age 10 to about 40 as well as their...
technologynetworks.com
Clinical Trial of HIV Vaccine Delivers Promising Results
While scientists have struggled in the past to create an effective vaccine against HIV, a novel vaccine design strategy being pursued by researchers at Scripps Research, IAVI, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) and the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center (VRC) shows new promise, according to data from a first-in-human clinical trial.
technologynetworks.com
Novel Hyperspectral Surface Plasmon Resonance Microscopy System Developed
Hyperspectral surface plasmon resonance microscopy (HSPRM) is an advanced analytical technique for spectral imaging and chemical and biological sensing, which enables high-resolution visualization and precise quantification of chemical and biological analytes. A study published in Nature Communications describes a flexible HSPRM system that operates by using a hyperspectral microscope to...
Comments / 0