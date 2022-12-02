ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?

The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
Yardbarker

First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9

The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
WPRI 12 News

Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 Bracket Challenge: Popular picks Germany, Belgium eliminated

The 2022 World Cup group stage is over! And because there were several stunning upsets, some of the most popular FOX Super 6 Bracket Challenge picks to win it all didn't even make the Round of 16. The theme of this tournament has been underdogs barking, and two of the...
The Independent

Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
The Associated Press

South Africa win Dubai Sevens for 4th straight time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa won the Dubai Sevens a fourth straight time after putting away Ireland 21-5 in the final on Saturday. The South Africans dominated possession in the first half and scored three converted tries to lead 21-0 at the break. Then their defense took over and Ireland could score only once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy