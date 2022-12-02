Read full article on original website
Related
Action News Jax
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
South Africa rugby player Nkosi reported as missing by club
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi has been reported to police as a missing person, his club said on Saturday. Nkosi has been “absent without leave” for three weeks and hasn’t responded to calls and messages, the Blue Bulls said in a statement.
Yardbarker
First World Cup quarter-final confirmed: Argentina face Netherlands on December 9
The first quarter-final fixture of the Qatar World Cup has been confirmed following today’s Round of 16 matches. Netherlands vs Argentina will kick off Friday, December 9 at 7 pm (GMT). Argentina saw out a 2-1 win against Australia this evening thanks to a moment of magic from Lionel...
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds but they won two of three games and had the luxury of resting key players, while Neymar is also recovering from an injury in the opener. Tite’s imperious Brazilians was tested but came out on top,...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 14, Round of 16: Netherlands vs. USA; Argentina vs. Australia
And then, there were 16. Now the tournament truly starts!. It’s been quite a dramatic World Cup, with plenty of shocks despite plenty of 0-0 scorelines (certainly at half-times), and now we get to the part where it’s win or go home. Get hyped!. NETHERLANDS vs. USA. Date...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 Bracket Challenge: Popular picks Germany, Belgium eliminated
The 2022 World Cup group stage is over! And because there were several stunning upsets, some of the most popular FOX Super 6 Bracket Challenge picks to win it all didn't even make the Round of 16. The theme of this tournament has been underdogs barking, and two of the...
Spain or Morocco? World Cup divides loyalties in tiny African city of Ceuta
The knockout game between Spain and Morocco will bring millions of fans on both sides of the strait of Gibraltar together around screens in bars and living rooms to see which country will keep alive its dream of World Cup glory. Nowhere will loyalties likely be more blurred than in...
Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022?
Robyn Cowen and Dion Dublin are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022
Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
South Africa win Dubai Sevens for 4th straight time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa won the Dubai Sevens a fourth straight time after putting away Ireland 21-5 in the final on Saturday. The South Africans dominated possession in the first half and scored three converted tries to lead 21-0 at the break. Then their defense took over and Ireland could score only once.
Comments / 0