Henry County Daily Herald
Portal Open: How UGA Could Utilize the Transfer Portal
For better or for worse, the CFB world is constantly changing. The transfer portal is one of the new developments to burst onto the scene in recent years, and it has drastically changed roster management at each level.
SEC Championship Odds and Best Bet: LSU vs. Georgia
Georgia will be in the College Football Playoff with a chance to defend its national championship, regardless of what happens Saturday in the SEC title game. So the big question is: Can the Bulldogs cover a huge spread against LSU?
Dutchtown football's historic season ends with semifinal loss at Ware County
WAYCROSS — Dutchtown saw its football season come to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss to Ware County in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The game at Memorial Stadium was a matchup of ranked teams and region champions with two of the top-rated defenses in the state’s third-largest classification, but the top-ranked Gators (13-0) prevailed on their home field to advance to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Warner Robins for the title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
