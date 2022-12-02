WAYCROSS — Dutchtown saw its football season come to an end Friday night with a 31-7 loss to Ware County in the semifinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs. The game at Memorial Stadium was a matchup of ranked teams and region champions with two of the top-rated defenses in the state’s third-largest classification, but the top-ranked Gators (13-0) prevailed on their home field to advance to next Saturday’s state championship game where they will face Warner Robins for the title at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.

2 DAYS AGO