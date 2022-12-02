The Adamson House returns with its annual fundraiser

The holiday season has begun and The Adamson House is already festively decorated for the holiday season once again for the annual holiday fundraiser. Now through Dec. 21, guests will be able to explore the beautiful 1930s beach home filled with vintage ornaments, handwritten Christmas cards, and of course a Christmas tree in every room.

While taking a walk throughout each room, guests will be able to hear 1940s to 1950s music on a gramophone, which signifies the love for music at the Adamson. Each room also has a specific theme in Christmas decorations. Guests will learn where each decoration came from and its significance.

The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT. Guests wait for the tour of the Adamson House to begin on Friday, Nov. 25, the first day of tours being offered. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Malibu Adamson House Foundation Treasurer Jules Hershfeld was organizing the refreshments for the guests waiting for the first tour of the season.

“This is the time of the year where we decorate the house with trees in almost every single room and we try to keep it as authentic as possible,” Hershfeld said. “We have a lot of the decorations from the family and this is our yearly fundraiser where we charge $25 per adult tour and the money goes to the preservation and repair of the house as needed.”

Christmas decorations brighten every room of the Adamson House for the annual holiday fundraiser. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Hershfeld said the house was built by people who owned all of Malibu in 1892 and is considered historically significant.

“This is considered the Malibu Lagoon Museum and people should be proud that we have a museum in Malibu,” Hershfeld said.

Malibu Adamson House Foundation Treasurer Jules Hershfeld. Photo by Samantha Bravo/TMT.

Adjacent to Surfrider Beach and the Malibu Lagoon, the Adamson House is on the National Register of Historic Places and is a designated California Landmark.

Built by Rhoda Rindge Adamson and her husband Merritt Adamson, the 1930s Spanish Colonial-style residence contains a wealth of exquisite titles produced by the Malibu Potteries and owned and operated by May Knight Rindge.

The Adamson House Foundation’s mission is to provide inspiration and education to visitors and protect the park’s biological diversity and its valued natural and cultural resources. The museum organizes activities and fundraisers to fund and maintain its natural aspects. Volunteer opportunities are also available. After training, volunteers conduct guided tours of the Adamson House, staff the museum and visitors center, and assist with special events.

The docent-led tours of the house will run Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 31. Tours will begin at 10 a.m. and start every half hour, with the final tour of the day at 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted for parties of less than six people. Refreshments will be served in the museum. Guests can also pick up their gifts at the Visitor Center.

Adults 16 and older are $25. Children under 16 are $10 and 5 years and under are free. Reservations required for groups of six or more: Call (310) 456-9378

All proceeds from the tours, as well as sales from the Visitor Center, benefit the Malibu Adamson House Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that uses the funds for the upkeep and preservation of the Adamson House. The location is 23200 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

