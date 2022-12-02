Read full article on original website
Related
Action News Jax
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
South Africa rugby player Nkosi reported as missing by club
PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Sbu Nkosi has been reported to police as a missing person, his club said on Saturday. Nkosi has been “absent without leave” for three weeks and hasn’t responded to calls and messages, the Blue Bulls said in a statement.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 14, Round of 16: Netherlands vs. USA; Argentina vs. Australia
And then, there were 16. Now the tournament truly starts!. It’s been quite a dramatic World Cup, with plenty of shocks despite plenty of 0-0 scorelines (certainly at half-times), and now we get to the part where it’s win or go home. Get hyped!. NETHERLANDS vs. USA. Date...
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 […]
BBC
World Cup 2022: Portugal v Switzerland preview
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Portugal coach Fernando Santos says he "really didn't like" Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted in...
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 16, Round of 16: Japan vs. Croatia; Brazil vs. South Korea
Half of the quarterfinals are set, with France, England, Argentina, and the Netherlands all avoiding any sort of a shock upset and booking their place in the last couple days. Two more heavyweights are in action today, including the runners-up from four years ago, Croatia, and one of the perennial favorites, Brazil.
Who are the BBC commentators for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022?
Robyn Cowen and Dion Dublin are the BBC commentators on microphone duties for France vs Poland at World Cup 2022
The Guardian view on Labour’s devolution plans: regional inequality is a blight
Gordon Brown wants the next Labour government to win power – and then give it away. That might explain why Sir Keir Starmer has praised Mr Brown, but not yet committed to his commission’s recommendations. Yet the former Labour prime minister has produced a serious – and sweeping – set of proposals that would change the face of the country, largely for the better.
Porterville Recorder
Goggia wins 1st World Cup downhill of season in Lake Louise
LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Italy's Sofia Goggia won the first World Cup women’s downhill race of the season Friday at Lake Louise by holding off Olympic champion Corinne Suter of Switzerland. The ninth racer to take the course, Goggia finished in a time of 1 minute, 47.81...
World Cup 2022 fixtures and results – full schedule, dates and UK TV channels
These are the Qatar World Cup 2022 fixtures and results so far, and what channel you can watch them on in the UK
South Africa win Dubai Sevens for 4th straight time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa won the Dubai Sevens a fourth straight time after putting away Ireland 21-5 in the final on Saturday. The South Africans dominated possession in the first half and scored three converted tries to lead 21-0 at the break. Then their defense took over and Ireland could score only once.
Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
Comments / 0