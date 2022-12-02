Read full article on original website
A Week in Middle East Feels Like a Youthquake of Positive Vibes and Monumental Cultural Change
There’s a dance music fest this week in Riyadh with 730,000 attendees headlined by Bruno Mars, who also lit up the opening night of the second annual Red Sea International Film Fest, and Sharon Stone is in Jeddah talking about her vagina. If Variety news reports from RSIFF are scrambling your preconceived notions about film fests, the Middle East, Saudi Arabian culture and American showbiz stars, you aren’t alone in what the head doctors might call “positive disequilibration.” The famed Cannes Croisette has been replaced in Variety dispatches by the Jeddah Corniche, and Oscar winners in attendance this year such as Spike...
A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s
An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
Previously Unattributed Paintings at the Uffizi are by Jona Ostiglio, a 17th Century Jewish Artist Saved from Historical Obscurity
Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...
Seeing & Believing: Christian Imagery in Painting Now
Christian iconography and compositional schemes are deeply ingrained in the history of Western painting. They all but monopolized the medium for about a dozen of its formative centuries—from the Byzantine era through the Renaissance—during which techniques and traditions were being figured out and established. To consider the legacy of this symbolism today, A.i.A. brought together four painters from around the world who grapple with Christian imagery consciously and critically in their work. Some offer queer and decolonial perspectives on the moral beliefs that were spread through colonization by Europeans. Some search for new forms of spirituality. And some are interested...
Vice
The community at the core of São Paulo's legendary club scene
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. São Paulo’s unforgiving nature is implied by the urban landscape you encounter on coming in to land at Congonhas, the city’s downtown airport, amidst an unending, Gotham- like sprawl of concrete. Once on the ground, however, the superficial bleakness of this dense grey mass is counterposed by the intense life force that courses through its labyrinthine streets: home to 22.5 million people, the city is the largest metropolis in both Brazil and Latin America.
CoinDesk
Most Influential Artist: Norman Harman
Before he learned about NFTs in 2018, Norman Harman had what he calls the “practice of a traditionally trained painter.” He also had an interest in digital technologies, which led him to explore using programs like Photoshop in his work – but there was one big problem with this pivot.
Brutal truth: the artists inspired by high-rise horror
Could the first modernist architects have guessed that their utilitarian dream of houses as “machines for living” would turn into a nightmare? Maria Taniguchi’s sparse 2010 film Mies 421 draws out the surprising violence in the fabric of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. Initially built to broadcast the progressive values of Weimar-era Germany, the building is pictured in old black-and-white slides showing its facades and uninhabited interiors. Images of hard-edged marble slabs and glass sheets flick past to the knife-sharp tick of a metronome. Stab! Slice! Sever!
CoinDesk
The Artist/CEO Generating $1.4B – and Growing – in Generative Art Sales
On Erick Calderon’s LinkedIn page, he is still listed as the president of La Nova Tile Importers, a “family owned and operated porcelain and ceramic tile and slab importer.” In many ways Calderon is still in the business of tiles, but these days the expression of creativity is code, not clay, and the designs are not in kitchens or offices but in crypto wallets and hanging in virtual galleries in the metaverse.
Chanel Celebrates 90 Years of High Jewelry in New Book
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDThe Bold and The Beautiful: High Jewelry That is Beyond TrendsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch The high jewelry designs are, of course, given pride of place...
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
Egypt dusts off pyramids for fashion, pop and art shows
Egypt is using the ancient grandeur of its pyramids as a backdrop for modern pop concerts and fashion shows, hoping to boost its image, tourism and the luxury brand sector beloved by its moneyed elite. At this year's Paris Fashion Week, Cairo-based luxury brand Okhtein showed a resin-made bustier that evoked Egyptian alabaster at French fashion house Balmain's show.
msn.com
Great pictures meet naff words in the National Gallery’s latest foray into the virtual world
Even in our increasingly secular age (attested by the latest census), Christmas remains for many a period of reflection and tradition, an opportunity to reconnect with time-honoured ways of doing things. Not, seemingly, for the National Gallery, where advent – rather brilliantly – has become the season of innovation.
hypebeast.com
Junji Ito Readies 'Tomie'-Inspired Human Flesh Objects
Set to be included in Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre set to debut in January 2023 on Netflix, Japanese horror manga artist, Junji Ito, is now readying an evocative release inspired by his iconic series, Tomie. The manga series centers around Tomie Kawakami, a mysterious, beautiful woman defined by her sleek black hair and the beauty mark below her left eye. Driven by an inexplicable power, Tomie drives men to fall in love with her, creating situations of psychological and emotional manipulation that lead to acts of violence.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
Step Inside a Centuries-Old Paris Apartment Defined by Soft Hues and Inviting Textures
Some homes are designed to first appeal to the eye. But for French tech investor Pierre Krings and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Nima, what mattered foremost for their centuries-old apartment on Paris’s Left Bank was how the home feels underfoot. Upon entering the 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment, redesigned by French designer Pierre Yovanovitch, guests are instructed to remove their shoes—a practice the Kringses adopted during their sojourns in Japan. He sold his company, PriceMinister, to Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten in 2010, and she is the founder of Nimette, a soon-to-launch retail site that will distribute apparel from independent fashion designers from Japan and other countries.
