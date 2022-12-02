ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chiefs injury report: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon questionable for Sunday

Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Joe Mixon (concussion), and Logan Wilson (illness) are officially questionable for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 13 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase, who’s been out since Week 8 with a hairlines fracture, had a full practice Friday for the first time since late October....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals issue final injury report before Week 13 vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals look remarkably healthier this week as they head into a Week 13 showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, after being unable to go last week, looks on track to play against the Chiefs after working all week for the second week in a row, including his first full practice on Friday.

