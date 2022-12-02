Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"
Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Tiger Woods Trains Son Charlie With Ruthless Mental-Game Lessons Inspired by His Father
The 15-time major champion revealed that coaching his son is "nonstop."
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
Golf Digest
Here's why pro golfers complain so loudly about getting mud balls
NASSAU, Bahamas — Controversy boiled over in the sporting world on Saturday. No, not that controversy. This one unfolded in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany. In a move that undoubtedly made the U.S. Golf Association smile, PGA Tour officials decided that after two days of allowing the 20-man field to play preferred lies in the fairways, the third round needed to be conducted under the standard rules of golf. In other words, the practice of lift, clean and place, which was deemed necessary after heavy rains on Wednesday and a few squalls on Thursday, was discontinued.
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Hero World Challenge
When you think of end-of-the-year exhibitions like the Hero World Challenge, it’s hard not to look at the events as paid vacations for the participants. There are just 20 players competing at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, all staying in swanky villas, playing in a no-cut event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize money payout and no one walking away with less than $100,000. Given the large sums of money that are starting to be thrown around in the men’s professional golf, the $3.5 million overall purse on offer is modest, but it’s still a handsome reward at the end of a long (and tumultuous) 2022 season.
Golfer Gets Disqualified At LPGA Q-Series Event
Alana Uriell was sat inside the top-20 of the LPGA Q-Series, but was disqualified after informing officials she had signed for a wrong score following the second round
'I Pay Zero Attention To McIlroy And Woods' - Greg Norman
Greg Norman has hit back at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, after both claimed Norman has to leave his position as CEO of LIV
Golf Digest
Lee Trevino: I ‘guarantee’ you’ll fix your slice with one of these six tips
Lee Trevino is a legend of the game in every sense of the word. He's perhaps the most colorful character golf has ever seen. Maybe its best-ever ball-striker, too. And with six majors, he's a top-tier Hall of Famer. The Merry Mex turned 82 years-young this week, and he's still...
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Golf instruction: Where to position your ball when you putt
Many golfers struggle with putting, and often times this can be resolved with proper ball alignment in the setup. It’s common to think that the putting stroke is the root of the problem, but where you are striking the ball in the stance can really shake up your putting.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Golf.com
What is Tiger Woods’ ‘key to golf?’ It involves what you’re looking at
Tiger Woods, a few hundred yards away, was talking when Tommy Fleetwood stuffed an iron to about 15 feet. Woods had been dishing on his “key to golf” — from a 15-time major winner, that’s a loaded collection of words, ain’t it? — and Fleetwood had likely just given him a visual.
Golf.com
Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design
From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
"They picked the wrong coach at the time" - Stephon Marbury on why the 2004 USA Olympic Team failed terribly
It is unknown if Starbury and Brown ever ended their feud which began at the 2004 Olympics.
Justin Thomas Defends Hero World Challenge Ranking Points
Commenting on Twitter, Thomas gave his thoughts on the new OWGR system and how its points are awarded
PGA Tour Believes Greg Norman Is Not Running Day-to-Day Operations at LIV Golf, According to a New Court Filing
In a motion filed Friday, the PGA Tour said the head of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is running LIV’s day-to-day operations and recruiting new golfers. Also: LIV Golf apparently code-named its venture internally as ‘Project Wedge.’
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa on crunch PGA Tour meetings: "We are rolling the dice"
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa revealed an insight into the crunch PGA Tour meetings that have recently been called to combat the emergence of the LIV Golf Series. Speaking to Dan Rapaport on the Foreplay Podcast, Morikawa said golf fans could guess who speaks the most in these player meetings, presumably meaning Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who led one of the first key meetings back in August.
Golf.com
Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts
Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”
Comments / 0