golfmagic.com

Charlie Woods already OUTDRIVING Tiger Woods; "What they feeding this kid?!"

Tiger Woods has revealed how his 13-year-old son Charlie Woods is already outdriving him on the golf course ahead of the 2022 PNC Championship. Woods made such comments while in the commentary booth during round three of the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he is hosting at Albany in the Bahamas this week.
Golf Digest

Here's why pro golfers complain so loudly about getting mud balls

NASSAU, Bahamas — Controversy boiled over in the sporting world on Saturday. No, not that controversy. This one unfolded in the third round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany. In a move that undoubtedly made the U.S. Golf Association smile, PGA Tour officials decided that after two days of allowing the 20-man field to play preferred lies in the fairways, the third round needed to be conducted under the standard rules of golf. In other words, the practice of lift, clean and place, which was deemed necessary after heavy rains on Wednesday and a few squalls on Thursday, was discontinued.
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Hero World Challenge

When you think of end-of-the-year exhibitions like the Hero World Challenge, it’s hard not to look at the events as paid vacations for the participants. There are just 20 players competing at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas, all staying in swanky villas, playing in a no-cut event with the winner taking home a $1 million prize money payout and no one walking away with less than $100,000. Given the large sums of money that are starting to be thrown around in the men’s professional golf, the $3.5 million overall purse on offer is modest, but it’s still a handsome reward at the end of a long (and tumultuous) 2022 season.
GolfWRX

‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia

During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
The Associated Press

McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment

Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more

It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
golfmagic.com

Tommy Fleetwood reveals important player discussion on plane home from Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood has revealed the European players discussed the importance of adding another team event into the schedule after their dismal performance at the Ryder Cup on their journey home. Ryder Cup Europe - led by Padraig Harrington - were dismantled 19-9 and Whistling Straits. It was a resounding defeat...
Golf.com

What is Tiger Woods’ ‘key to golf?’ It involves what you’re looking at

Tiger Woods, a few hundred yards away, was talking when Tommy Fleetwood stuffed an iron to about 15 feet. Woods had been dishing on his “key to golf” — from a 15-time major winner, that’s a loaded collection of words, ain’t it? — and Fleetwood had likely just given him a visual.
Golf.com

Greg Norman’s next new venture? This Miami-area golf-course design

From his home base in Florida, Greg Norman has been working on a big-money venture, something intended to shake up the golf landscape. Nope, not LIV Golf — a different startup project. This is a golf course, a high-end private club at the heart of a real estate development...
golfmagic.com

Collin Morikawa on crunch PGA Tour meetings: "We are rolling the dice"

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa revealed an insight into the crunch PGA Tour meetings that have recently been called to combat the emergence of the LIV Golf Series. Speaking to Dan Rapaport on the Foreplay Podcast, Morikawa said golf fans could guess who speaks the most in these player meetings, presumably meaning Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy who led one of the first key meetings back in August.
Golf.com

Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts

Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”

