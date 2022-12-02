Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
The Dutch are tired of helping the U.S. block China from buying advanced chipmaking gear
While China wants to be self-sufficient when it comes to the production of chips, the U.S. has come up with ways to prevent this from taking place. One way that the U.S. has accomplished this is by pressuring the Netherlands to prevent Dutch firm ASML from shipping its most advanced lithography machines to China. These large and expensive machines are necessary when it comes to the production of cutting-edge chips.
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
americanmilitarynews.com
China may get top ownership of US lithium mine
A Canadian company is hoping to get approval and federal funding for a new lithium mine in northern Nevada, but former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Republican lawmakers are raising concerns about the mining company’s largest shareholder, a Chinese firm. The mining company is going through with an effort to dilute this Chinese ownership, but concerns remain about China’s potential influence over the critical mineral mine at a time when China is seeking to overtake the U.S. as a dominant global power.
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
Volkswagen CEO says building EV batteries in Europe 'practically unviable' due to soaring energy costs
Volkswagen’s CEO warned Germany and the EU must reduce energy prices or investments in new battery cell factories will be "practically unviable."
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
Switzerland could ban electric vehicle use during energy crisis: reports
Swiss officials said this week they could limit electric vehicle use during potential energy crisis this winter, along with sporting events, concerts, and cryptocurrency mining.
Up to 3,000 ‘peak polluters’ given last chance to close by Dutch government
State attempts to push through plans to shut hundreds of factory farms to cut nitrogen oxide emissions
POLITICO
EVs injected into biofuel policy fight
These days, it seems like everyone wants a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market. And the biofuel industry is no exception. For the first time, the Biden administration has proposed expanding a politically charged renewable fuel program to include electric vehicles. That means farmers who turn their farming byproducts like corn and poop into power would be financially rewarded when that energy is used to drive electric cars and trucks. Electric vehicle manufacturers would also share in the benefits.
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Commerce Department AD/CVD ruling calls for continued tariffs on solar imports
Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a preliminary determination that certain companies in Southeast Asia are circumventing Anti-Dumping/Countervailing Duties (AD/CVD) imposed on Chinese solar products. This is in response to the AD/CVD case filed in February by Auxin Solar (a small U.S.-based panel assembler) against Malaysia, Thailand, and now...
Protecting America’s abundant supply of reliable, affordable electric power
In today’s world, electricity is essential. American families rely on electricity daily to heat and cool their homes, wash their clothes, cook their meals, charge their phones, turn on the lights and connect to the world. And while it might seem like magic, electricity is not generated out of thin air. We expect the lights to turn on when we flip a switch and our phones to charge when we plug them into an outlet. Our energy policies must reflect these expectations and ensure that our families, businesses, and communities have access to safe, reliable, and affordable electricity.
PV Tech
‘Institutional incongruity’ in Vietnam amid ongoing solar curtailment
Curtailment remains the most talked-about subject in Vietnamese solar, but potential solutions such as foreign investment in transmission and grid-based energy storage are being held back. This combined with the lack of clarity on PPAs, as reported by PV Tech Premium last week, are the most powerful barriers to the proliferation of large-scale solar in the Southeast Asian nation. Meanwhile the rooftop segment remains strong but is feeling the cold shoulder from national utility EVN as it pushes back against its big manufacturing customers flocking to PV.
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
pgjonline.com
Germany Plans 1,118-Mile Hydrogen Pipeline Network by 2027
(Reuters) — Germany plans to develop an 1,800-km (1,118-mile) hydrogen energy pipeline network by 2027 with state participation, according to an economy ministry draft strategy paper seen by Reuters on Friday. The paper also envisages Germany fostering the use of blue hydrogen and importing it during a transition period...
Denmark's new 'energy islands' could revolutionize Europe's power systems
Denmark is building two energy islands to accelerate Europe's green transition. They will produce wind energy and, in the future, hydrogen power.
Washington Examiner
Commerce investigation concludes Chinese solar companies are skirting tariffs
The Commerce Department said in a new report that solar imports sourced from several Asian countries are skirting existing U.S. tariffs on China, a finding that paves the way for new tariffs on imports. Commerce issued a preliminary determination Friday in an anti-circumvention investigation into solar imports from Thailand, Malaysia,...
