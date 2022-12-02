Read full article on original website
Related
thesungazette.com
Letter to the Editor: Juan Guerrero bids adieu to Visalia Unified
Dear Visalia Unified School District residents and employees,. I would like to extend my congratulations to Mr. Paul Belt on his election to the Visalia Unified Board of Education. I’d like to thank my family, especially my wife, Stella, for supporting me as I served as a school board member....
thesungazette.com
WIB expands technical career opportunities in Tulare County
VISALIA – As industrial careers become high-demand in the county, a local organization has planned a project that will allow more individuals to receive career training for manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and construction careers. The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County (WIB) was awarded $683,848 as part of a regional...
sjvsun.com
Hurtado takes slim lead in SD 16 race
The lead Central Valley State Senate race has, once again, changed hands after the latest update of votes from Kern County. Heading into Friday, David Shepard (R–Porterville) held a 245 vote lead over incumbent Melissa Hurtado (D–Sanger) in the race for Senate District 16. Shepard’s lead is now...
2022 Midterm Election: Where we are in the ballot counting process and why some outcomes are still unclear
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a contentious campaign season, we are now three weeks removed from the midterm election and still waiting for a definitive outcome in our most competitive state Senate race, the Central Valley’s 16th Senate district. Only 245 votes separate Democratic incumbent Melissa Hurtado and Republican David Shepard, with Shepard narrowly holding his […]
thesungazette.com
Exeter has no plans for TCSO to take over city’s law enforcement
EXETER – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking over operations for Exeter Police Department, despite rumors circulating on social media. During an Exeter City Council meeting on Nov. 8, residents voiced their concerns over competitive police pay for the Exeter Police Department (EPD) after three patrol officers moved to the Tulare Police Department this year. Just before the meeting, rumors circulated on social media stating the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office would have to act as the city’s law enforcement if staffing issues worsened, however, TCSO’s public information officer Ashley Schwarm said the claim is inaccurate, as the sheriff’s office has not been approached about entering the city of Exeter, and confirmed that TCSO has a good working relationship with all city agencies in the county.
thesungazette.com
Measure U kicks the bucket again
TULARE COUNTY – After months of attempting to educate the community on the need for Measure U funding and keeping the cemeteries alive, it has fallen short for the second time in 2022. The Tulare County Elections Office certified votes on Nov. 30, and unfortunately for the Exeter Cemetery...
goldrushcam.com
Governor Newsom Administration Sued Over New Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties Homes, Recent Spills, Center for Biological Diversity Reports
December 2, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif.— The Center for Biological Diversity sued California oil regulators yesterday for approving more than a dozen new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, some near homes and schools, without conducting a required review intended to protect public health and the environment.
Eagle Mountain Casino wants to hire over 100 employees in December
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as part of an effort to hire over 100 employees. The event will take place at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eagle Mountain Casino officials say the company is looking to […]
AOL Corp
See how much real estate prices increased in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Nov. 20
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the past week to $234. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $208. In the last week, a 2,341-square-foot home on West...
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Kings County passes law to keep its groundwater from being sold beyond its borders
In an attempt to stop groundwater from being mined and sold beyond its borders, the Kings County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance Nov. 29 that will require anyone moving groundwater outside of Kings to get a permit. That includes groundwater pumped to backfill for surface supplies that farmers or...
legalizationprofiles.org
Rapidly Expanding California Dispensary to Open New Location in Porterville on Friday, December 2nd
LOS ANGELES — Haven Dispensaries, a rapidly expanding southern California dispensary chain, opening their new Porterville location this Friday, December 2nd. The wait for licensed cannabis in Porterville, California is finally over. Porterville’s cannabis program, which began back in 2019, culminates with the opening of Haven Dispensary located at 1 W. Morton Ave, on the corner of W. Morton Ave and N. Main St. in Downtown Porterville.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
GV Wire
Nuestra Familia, Norteno Gang Takedown Nets 10 More Guilty Pleas
The guilty pleas from Operation Red Reaper, which targeted the Nuestra Familia prison gang and the Norteno street gang, are piling up at Fresno’s federal courthouse. Ten defendants charged in the 2019 takedown pleaded guilty to drug trafficking on Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said in a news release.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Chamber dinner, tree auction raises money for care organizations
The holiday light of charity shone bright at the Hanford Civic Auditorium on Thursday night during the Hanford Chamber of Commerce Christmas Charity Dinner. The annual event featured the auctioning off of 10 trees from local charities and 42 gift baskets, along with a sit down dinner. The auction raised...
thesungazette.com
Oxitec’s mosquitoes are getting “friendly” with California
VISALIA – Biotech company Oxitec is buzzing around Visalia, with the hopes of releasing their genetically engineered mosquitoes in Tulare County. Oxitec has one more hurdle to jump over in order to release their “friendly” Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Tulare County, and that’s to gain the approval of the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR). Though their attempts to release their GE mosquitoes in California have been met with both supportive and hesitant reactions from different state agencies and environmental groups, Oxitec’s Dr. Kevin Gorman said the technology has been researched and reviewed with “much scrutiny,” despite claims that the mosquitoes are ineffective or hazardous.
thesungazette.com
Sheriff deputies, police officers involved in Tulare shooting
Tulare Police officers, Tulare County Sheriff deputies fire their guns at a 38-year-old man who was non-compliant, pulled a gun, pointed it in their direction. TULARE– A 38-year-old man would not comply with law enforcement or a taser and pulled a gun on officers and deputies after he stole a white Chevrolet pickup from Tulare.
KMPH.com
Driver wanted following hit and run in Tulare County
The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after learning that a man was struck by a vehicle while walking on the south shoulder.
thesungazette.com
Woman dies after colliding with freight-liner
A 47-year-old woman from Visalia driving a 1998 Honda drives into an intersection into the path of a 2017 Freight-liner causing her vehicle to leave the roadway. HANFORD– A Visalia woman succumbed to her injuries after crossing an intersection in front of a freight-liner on highway 43. On Tuesday,...
Rain welcomed by farmers, wet conditions keep some out of work
Heavy downpour across the Central Valley is a welcomed sight by farmers in the area this week.
Comments / 0