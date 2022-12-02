Read full article on original website
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
The Callisto Protocol Xbox review: A brutal, unmissable horror experience
The Callisto Protocol delivers in spades, with terror and fierce monstrosities that are well worth experiencing. Here's our review.
The Callisto Protocol Developer Responds to Issues After Negative User Reviews
The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios has responded to the complaints regarding the game's performance issues following negative user reviews. The Callisto Protocol is one of the last big games of 2022 and subsequently one of the most anticipated. It's the first game from Striking Distance Studios, a developer founded by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield. With a name like that backing a new sci-fi horror game, many were amped to see what the game would be. As time went on, the gameplay looked great, it secured big name actors like Josh Duhamel, and it had a level of visual fidelity that impressed just about everyone.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
Retro Studios reportedly pitched an ‘XCOM’-style ‘Metroid’ game
The Wii was nearly home to a tactical Metroid title inspired by Firaxis’ XCOM series. That’s according to a video from Did You Know Gaming (via VGC), which claims that Metroid Prime developer Retro Studios conceived of a Metroid Tactics title, which was pitched to the higher-ups at the studio.
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
The Callisto Protocol will reveal new updates and fixes this week
Striking Distance Studios is still analyzing areas to improve
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ trailer showcases a familiar face as HBO shares a tense peek at ‘The Last of Us’
The Witcher: Blood Origin is almost upon us as the second spinoff in Netflix’s lineup of works associated with Andrzej Sapkowski’s fictional world, but fans don’t know whether to be excited about the prospects of a returning character or just dismiss the show altogether after the Henry Cavill-Liam Hemsworth debacle.
Monster Hunter Rise will be one of the best new releases for a third year thanks to 2023's PlayStation and Xbox ports
Switch in 2021, PC in 2022, and now other consoles next year
New PlayStation Game for PC Seemingly Teased by Developer
It looks like PlayStation's next major game for PC has been teased by one prominent developer. As 2022 has continued onward, Sony has continued to bring some of its biggest titles like God of War, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to PC. And while it stands to reason that Sony will only continue to double-down on PC moving into 2023, we now have a better idea of one PS5 and PS4 title that soon could head to the platform.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Nintendo Switch Game Releases Ranked
After what might be considered a somewhat less flashy year for the Nintendo Switch in 2022, which has been punctuated by "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" at the start of the year and will finish with "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet," the next 12 months look set to be very exciting. 2023 will mark the release of some of the most eagerly awaited games for some time.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Final DLC Features a Surprising Connection With the Upcoming AC Title, Mirage
Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently released the game's final DLC titled "The Last Chapter," which arrived alongside the game's release on Steam. The update features a fitting end to Eivor's saga following two years of post-launch content from the developers at Ubisoft Montreal. With no more new content to try out...
Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation and Xbox, minus cross-platform saves
Capcom announced that Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023. It’ll land on Xbox Game Pass as well. Cross-saving will be limited though, as players won’t be able to take their data between every platform.
Game Pass remained topped this week on Steam: November 28 December 4
The past week has been full of major game releases, from November 28 till December 4. This was the first place in the top 10 by Steam Deck, which isn’t a big city and has been growing at the second place. There were 40,000 games at stake: Darktide, a game that immediately after the release became available for a game Pass on PC. The Palace Edition was the eighth-placed edition of Need for Speed.
Pokemon TCG Japan released new Avengers Universe Merch
Today is the release of the new series,VSTAR Universe, called Punkemon TCG. The English-language collectors will get the series of VSTAR Universe cards in January 2023’s special setCrown Zenith, but the special tie-in products that have been in conjunction with VSTAR Universe coming out today in the Pokemon Center Japan will be Japan-exclusive. Let’s look at the new products that celebrate the release of this artwork-themed set that is the ultimate turnout of theSword/Sheld series.
PS Plus Premium wins 3 new games
The new releases for PS Plus and December 2022 continue to be officially announced, but Sony has added 3 new games to the tier. Players can buy Ghostwire Tokyo, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalkersaga and Sniper Elite 5 as part of their subscriptions now at no extra cost. New PS...
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
Gorgeous Need For Speed Underground 2 remake switches to Unreal Engine 5
Need For Speed Unbound is almost out, bringing with it a brand new visual identity for the series. It may have split the opinion of fans but then again, the first NFS title launched in 1994. Reinvention is inevitable. The title seems to be going down well in early access. Twitter user aurahack wrote, “I have no idea why [EA] didn't put all their marketing money into it because I'm so god damn excited to say that NFS is f**king back it's SO GOOD.”
