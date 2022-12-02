Read full article on original website
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Anything less than progression from the group stages would have represented a disappointment for the United States at this World Cup. But, having impressed in securing qualification for the Round of 16 in Qatar, Gregg Berhalter's side have no intention of stopping here. The only issue is that they face...
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginCody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial...
3 takeaways from United States' World Cup run following defeat to Netherlands
Ruthlessness played a big role in the result. The United States Men’s National Team’s run at the Qatar World Cup came to an end via a 3-1 Netherlands win Saturday. Most expected-goal metrics, a tool used to weigh scoring opportunities, had it as a closer match, but the Dutch were more opportunistic, and their reward is a spot in the quarterfinals. The United States could have pulled the Dutch out...
Netherlands dealing with worrying flu outbreak ahead of huge World Cup Round of 16 clash with USMNT
The World Cup Round of 16 officially begins on Saturday as the Netherlands locks horns with the USMNT in Al Rayyan, Qatar. However, the Dutch are dealing with a flu outbreak at the moment, as manager Louis Van Gaal alluded to on Friday. While he wouldn’t reveal which players are ill, Van Gaal expressed it is slightly concerning.
newsnationnow.com
World Cup knockout: US eliminated after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright...
Augusta Free Press
Netherlands defeats US, 3-1: Americans eliminated from 2022 World Cup
The U.S. men’s national team has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a well-fought 3-1 loss to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16. The U.S. missed a golden chance in the opening minutes to take the lead, found itself down 2-0 at the half and could not rally in the second half as defensive woes did the team in.
Netherlands dealing with major issue ahead of match against United States
There is a big storyline to watch ahead of Saturday’s pivotal World Cup match between the Netherlands and the United States. Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal revealed to reporters on Friday that several players on his team are dealing with flu-like symptoms. While Van Gaal declined to mention which players were affected, he did say he was concerned about the illness potentially spreading throughout the team.
Sporting News
How do Netherlands play? Playing style, tactics, formation and typical starting 11 ahead of USA World Cup fixture
The Netherlands eased into the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup as Group A winners, ahead of Senegal, with seven points from three group matches. Louis van Gaal's side are looking to make up for lost time after failing to qualify for Russia in 2018 and they have impressed in Qatar so far.
Netherlands vs USA confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture
The USA have been sweating on the fitness of star forward Christian Pulisic ahead of their crunch last-16 clash with the Netherlands at the World Cup.Pulisic scored the winning goal of the USA’s crucial victory over Iran to secure second place in Group B and qualification for the knockout stages.Netherlands vs USA LIVE: Latest build-up as knockout stages beginBut it came at a cost, with the Chelsea forward suffering a pelvic injury while colliding with the Iran goalkeeper.Pulisic is confident he will be fit enough to face the Netherlands, however, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to USA loss to Netherlands: U.S. fans let it all out
The 2022 World Cup knockout stage started with United States men's national team losing 3-1 vs. Netherlands, sending the USMNT home in the round of 16 for the third time in each of its last three World Cup appearances. Here are the top fan moments and social media reactions. Check...
