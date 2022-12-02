Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Gorgeous Ducati Was The First Motorcycle To Sell Online
Ducati has a lot of iconic motorcycles in its portfolio, but nothing comes close to its MH900e Evoluzione. The motorcycle pays homage to the legendary Grand Prix racer Mike Hailwood and is still christened as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever. A fitting title, considering it came from Pierre Terblanche’s creative sword (read pen). This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg as there's more to what makes the MH900e iconic, including its sale process.
racer.com
HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour underway
The 2022 Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Sebring 12 Hour is underway at Sebring International where four different Run Groups of vintage and historic sports cars from the last 60-plus years will compete in a non-stop rotation of races until Midnight EST. The overall HSR Classic 12 Hour winners will be determined after a fourth and final round for all four Run Groups beginning at 11 a.m. EST on Sunday.
Carscoops
DP Motorsport Has Created The Porsche 964 911 Of Our Dreams
A gorgeous Porsche 964 has been comprehensively restored and modified thanks to DP Motorsport. The company, led by Patrick Zimmermann, has a wealth of experience with classic 911s and in this case, left no stone unturned in transforming the sports car and making it even more impressive than it was when it left the Porsche factory.
RideApart
Watch The 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony For Free On December 3, 2022
The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) will celebrate an action-packed year with the 2022 FIM Awards Ceremony in Rimini, Italy, on December 3, 2022. The event will bring together World Champions from FIM-sanctioned race series, with MotoGP and Superbike World Championship (WSBK) titleholders headlining the proceedings. This season, Ducati returned to...
Ultra-Rare Bugatti EB 110 GT is selling at RM Sotheby's Miami Auction
Unique doesn’t even begin to describe this beautiful car. Have you ever been asked, “What color is your Bugatti?” Well, if you like this car, the answer to that question might just be Silver. That’s because recently it’s 1994 Bugatti has come onto the market and stun fans of both modern and classic sports cars and enthusiast circles. A surprising combination of style and speed wrapped up in a very highly sought after package makes this a great purchase for anyone looking to get behind the wheel of a Bugatti. But what makes it so special, you might ask?
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
prestigeonline.com
Ferrari unveils its first virtual motor sports concept car
Now here’s a Ferrari you can probably get to ‘drive’, albeit in a virtual sense. Feast your eyes on the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo, which stands as Maranello’s first virtual motor sports concept car. The closed-wheel single-seater, is designed specifically for the Gran Turismo videogame series.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update
Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
racer.com
Noble, Hart and NOLASPORT proved a winning combination in GT4 America
Scott Noble wasn’t supposed to be racing GT4 cars in 2022. The plan for the relatively new racer was to continue working with Jason Hart in a a lower series until he was ready to step up to Pirelli GT4 America. But that plan accelerated, and when the pair scored second- and third-place finishes at the Sonoma Raceway season opener in the NOLASPORT Porsche Cayman GT4, it was becoming more clear that perhaps Noble was indeed ready for GT4 racing. If that didn’t make it obvious, perhaps winning the Pro-Am championship did.
RideApart
Arai Presents Its New RX-7X Nicky Hayden Replica
Arai releases its brand-new Nicky Hayden replica model, the RX-7X HAYDEN RESET. Aside from the graphic, the RX-7X that bears Hayden’s permanently-retired number is on full display with a red, white, and black livery. I won’t beat around the bush and get straight to it. Yes, that is the...
Carscoops
The Allard J2 Is The Anglo-American V8 Sports Car That Inspired The Shelby Cobra
We’re all familiar with the Shelby Cobra story. The one where a Texan chicken farmer hits on the genius idea of stuffing a big V8 into one of them pretty and light, but under-powered British sports cars. But less well known is that Shelby almost certainly got the idea after driving another Anglo-America V8 hybrid an entire decade earlier.
MotorAuthority
It takes 34 hours to complete the Porsche 911 Dakar's two-tone paint
The Porsche 911 Dakar is an homage to the automaker's rallying heritage, right down to the available two-tone paint scheme replicating the classic Rothmans livery worn by some of the Dakar rally cars from the 1980s, which inspired it. Applying the paint to the car is quite a process. It...
RideApart
Drag Race: BMW M 1000 RR Vs. Ferrari SF90 Stradale
When a car and a bike show up at a drag race, most of the time, you probably have a good guess what’s about to happen. Obviously, some variables will inevitably affect the outcome, such as the relative levels of experience between pilots, as well as any modifications. If you want to see something truly mad, though, it’s the setup in this video. Here, you get Bike World’s Chris Northover on a shiny new BMW M 1000 RR vs. Carwow’s Mat Watson in a completely-out-of-its-mind Ferrari SF90 Stradale.
RideApart
Chris Birch Shows You How To Explore Idaho
Chris Birch shows you how it's done in his Idaho video. Along with the adventurer’s buddies, Birch saddled up on his bike to tackle easy dirt roads and unknown single tracks. If you don’t already know, Chris Birch is a renowned off-road coach who is the creator behind “Say...
RideApart
This Fiat 500 Opened Wide For A Hayabusa Engine Transplant
What do you get when you have a Fiat 500 in need of an engine, and a spare Hayabusa engine lying around? Well, the result is a lot of screaming and tons of loud noises. Petrol Ped featured two Fiat 500s on their channel with part one dedicated to a Hayabusa-engined Fiat 500, and the second one with a Subaru-engined build of the same model.
