Emma Roberts Steps Out For Romantic Date Night With New Boyfriend Cody John

Emma Roberts seems to be enjoying her new romance with Cody John . On Wednesday, November 30, the pair stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles for a laid back date night, months after confirming their relationship .

The Scream Queens , 31, star looked casually chic in a long black quilted coat, jeans and black shoes. John, 32, looked handsome in a red and black flannel, gray graphic tee and a pair of jeans.

After the two went Instagram official with a loved-up snap in August, Roberts managed to keep their relationship quiet after splitting from ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund last year. The Wild Child actress has remained cautious about putting her romance with her new beau on the fast track due to her 22-month-old son, Rhodes , she shares with the On the Road star.

"Emma is cautious about bringing her son around new people," an insider explained of her baby boy meeting John, "but knows the day will come soon."

"Emma loves Cody's personality," the source said of the new couple, who met through mutual friends in the industry earlier this year . "He's really funny and they have been having a good time together."

Roberts' newfound love has been a welcome change after calling it quits with Hedlund, who she began dating in March 2019. “This split has actually been a long time coming,” an insider said of their decision to split.

As the We Are the Millers star continued to heal, she got support from one very famous relative. As OK! exclusively reported, her aunt Julia Roberts was a shoulder to cry on as she got over the split from the father of her child.

The Pretty Woman actress “thinks Garrett’s incapable of getting his act together and that he has no business being with her niece ,” a source noted. “He’s put Emma through hell, and Julia’s reminding her that someone better will come along.”