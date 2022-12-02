Brazil, who were already assured of qualification, have finally conceded a shot on target and a goal in this World Cup — unsurprisingly, those came without Thiago Silva on the pitch (he was rested) — and because they forgot to score at the same time, they also ended up losing their first game at the World Cup. Cameroon’s 1-0 win over a well-rotated Selecão was the seventh win by an African nation at this year’s tournament, smashing the previous record, though they did not manage to join Morocco and Senegal in advancing to the Round of 16.

2 DAYS AGO