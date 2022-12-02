Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup scores, updates: Brazil, Switzerland advance out of Group G after tense final moments
A nervy final few minutes gave way to perhaps the expected outcome in Group G. Brazil didn't need a win and didn't press too hard for one, settling for a 1-0 loss to Cameroon that was scoreless until stoppage time. In the more enticing matchup of the night, Switzerland held off Serbia in a 3-2 thriller to move on to the knockout rounds.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
Sporting News
Cameroon celebration fail: Vincent Aboubakar gets red card after removing shirt to celebrate World Cup goal vs Brazil
Cameroon pulled off yet another huge upset of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, as they downed Brazil 1-0. While the result wasn't enough for the Africans to advance to the knockout stages, the win against the world No.1 will never be forgotten. That will be particularly true for...
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup, both teams eliminated
Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana
Sporting News
Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
wtaj.com
Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-‘One match, one chance’ – unfazed South Korea eye Brazil World Cup upset
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -Wild cards South Korea say they have nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they take on five-times champions Brazil on Monday, with their sights set on another giant-killing feat in a World Cup where big names have taken a beating. After an extraordinary group...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Brazil v South Korea - Neymar available for last-16 tie, says manager Tite
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar is available for Brazil's World Cup last-16 match against...
Netherlands ends USA’s World Cup with 3-1 victory in the Round of 16
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup journey in 2022 is over. The Americans fell 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the team’s first and only loss at the tournament. The defeat is the third […]
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
SB Nation
Switzerland join Brazil to set the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup
Brazil, who were already assured of qualification, have finally conceded a shot on target and a goal in this World Cup — unsurprisingly, those came without Thiago Silva on the pitch (he was rested) — and because they forgot to score at the same time, they also ended up losing their first game at the World Cup. Cameroon’s 1-0 win over a well-rotated Selecão was the seventh win by an African nation at this year’s tournament, smashing the previous record, though they did not manage to join Morocco and Senegal in advancing to the Round of 16.
Comments / 0