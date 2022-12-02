ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
wtaj.com

Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
NBC4 Columbus

Netherlands ends USA’s World Cup with 3-1 victory in the Round of 16

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (WCMH) — The United States men’s national team’s FIFA World Cup journey in 2022 is over. The Americans fell 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar in the team’s first and only loss at the tournament. The defeat is the third […]
SB Nation

Switzerland join Brazil to set the Last 16 of the 2022 World Cup

Brazil, who were already assured of qualification, have finally conceded a shot on target and a goal in this World Cup — unsurprisingly, those came without Thiago Silva on the pitch (he was rested) — and because they forgot to score at the same time, they also ended up losing their first game at the World Cup. Cameroon’s 1-0 win over a well-rotated Selecão was the seventh win by an African nation at this year’s tournament, smashing the previous record, though they did not manage to join Morocco and Senegal in advancing to the Round of 16.

