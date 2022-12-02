Read full article on original website
Spencer Chamber Updates Chamber Bucks Program
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Spencer Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a modern gift card to replace the old paper Spencer Bucks. Program Coordinator Blake Goss stopped by Ryan Long’s morning show to introduce the new offering. Goss says the gift cards are currently accepted at 38...
Basketball Scoreboard: 12/3/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here are other regional basketball scores from Friday night. In girls, Spirit Lake beat Unity Chrisitan 84-79, Sibley-Ocheyedan routed George-Little Rock 65-27, Okoboji fell to West Lyon 68-63, West Bend-Mallard got past Southeast Valley 47-43, West Sioux blew past South O’Brien 55-15, and Trinity Christian beat Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 33-31.
