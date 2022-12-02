Read full article on original website
Grand Meander Tonight
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Downtown Spencer will be getting into the holiday spirit Monday evening as Grand Meander, the one of the longest running traditions makes its annual return. Spencer Mainstreet Director Nancy Naeve tells KICD News while Grand Meander is not meant to be a big night of shopping,...
Sports Schedule: 12/6/22
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Here is what is coming up today for sports. In girls and boys High School Basketball, Emmetsburg hosts Storm Lake, Okoboji is at home against Sioux Center, Sibley-Ocheyedan goes to Rock Valley, GTRA hosts Storm Lake St. Mary’s, Sioux Central is at home against Alta-Aurelia, Harris-Lake Park welcomes MMCRU, and South O’Brien goes to Remsen St. Mary’s.
Coaches Preview: Emmetsburg Basketball @ Spencer
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – Monday night the Spencer Tigers girls and boys basketball teams take on Emmetsburg in the Fieldhouse. In the Girls game, the Tigers come in at 2-0 while Emmetsburg is 1-1. The Tigers have shown that they have a lot of weapons early this season, and E-Hawks coach Anna Fiene is looking forward to the challenge Spencer brings.
Coaches Preview: Alta-Aurelia @ Sioux Central Basketball
Sioux Central, Ia (KICD) – Tuesday night on Big Country 107.7 the Sioux Central Rebels will host the Alta-Aurelia Warriors. In the girls game, Sioux Central is off to a 1-2 start while Alta-Aurelia is 3-0. The Warriors have struggled in the past, but Sioux Central coach Kasey Krager says that this team will have a lot of confidence after their quick start.
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
Estherville City Council Approves Additional Facade Grant Funds
Estherville, IA (KICD) — As KICD reported in the past, the city of Estherville recently took applications for a grant to property owners who are updating their homes. At their latest meeting, the City Council was updated on the number of hopeful grant recipients now that the application period for this year is over. The initial number was low but surged after an ad in the local Shopper.
City and County Show Consensus To Further Explore Roundabout at “North Y” Intersection
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors met in joint session Monday evening to further discuss options presented by the Iowa Department of Transportation to increase safety at the intersection of Highways 18 and 71 north of Spencer. Following a meeting with the...
Weekly Health Update: December 3, 2022: Lung Cancer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The American Cancer Society notes lung cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in the United States and that has local screeners pushing early detection. Not only are as many as 236-thousand new cases of lung cancer expected to be diagnosed on an annual basis,...
Tigers Sweep E-Hawks
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tiger Girls and Boys Basketball teams took on the Emmetsburg E-Hawks Monday night in Spencer. Here are the highlights from the two varsity games on the KICD Broadcast. With the win, the Spencer Girls improve to 3-0 on the year while Emmetsburg drops...
Cherokee County Offices Temporarily Being Relocated For Construction Work
Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Offices in the Cherokee County Courthouse are being temporarily relocated to allow for some needed work in the current building. All offices closed their courthouse locations at the end of last week and began moving operations to 322 Lake Street on the south side of Cherokee.
Van Der Wilt Sentenced for His Role in Death of Estherville Man
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Cejay Van Der Wilt was sentenced today after he was found guilty of Aggravated Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter in November for his role in the death of David McDowell last October. Proceedings began with a clarification, as the Pre-Sentence Investigation report was initially prepared for a...
2022 Boys Basketball Preview: West Bend-Mallard
West Bend, Ia (KICD) – We are now a week in to the boys basketball season and we will now take a look at what the season may hold for the West Bend-Mallard Wolverines. Last year West Bend-Mallard went 7-16 and 2-9 in the Twin Lakes Conference where they finished 10th. The Wolverines did lose their top scorere from year ago, but coach Jerry Zaugg sees a lot of potential in what they bring back.
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
