The first few hours of The Callisto Protocol are some of the best horror I’ve played in recent memory. It merges classic Resident Evil-style survival horror with the production values of a next-gen game to create something truly terrifying — I sincerely dreaded having to slowly make my way through the crumbling space prison where the game is set, knowing that some new horror awaited me. It’s not very original, but the game is brutal and violent and genuinely scary. Unfortunately, that sense of terror was eventually replaced by frustration, as the game became plagued with jarring difficulty spikes that completely destroyed the tension.

3 DAYS AGO