ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The Callisto Protocol is terrifying sci-fi horror with terrifying difficulty spikes

The first few hours of The Callisto Protocol are some of the best horror I’ve played in recent memory. It merges classic Resident Evil-style survival horror with the production values of a next-gen game to create something truly terrifying — I sincerely dreaded having to slowly make my way through the crumbling space prison where the game is set, knowing that some new horror awaited me. It’s not very original, but the game is brutal and violent and genuinely scary. Unfortunately, that sense of terror was eventually replaced by frustration, as the game became plagued with jarring difficulty spikes that completely destroyed the tension.
Polygon

Fortnite’s Chapter 3 ending event: when and how to watch

Fortnite’s about to head into a new chapter, likely with a brand new map. But before anything new arrives, Epic has to send off Chapter 3 with another big event. The chapter- and season- ending affair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. While little...
Polygon

Marvel Snap is at its chaotic best when it breaks

Marvel Snap is a beautiful marriage of simplicity and complexity. It’s simple in that winning is just a matter of a getting big numbers. It’s complex because of the incalculable number possible combinations between all the game’s cards and locations. For example, take the match below, in which I came up short by 689,754 power.
GAMINGbible

Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch

Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
gameskinny.com

God of War: Ragnarok — Best Shield Ronds

Improve your defensive and offensive stats with the help of our list of the best shield Ronds in God of War: Ragnarok. There are 12 shield Ronds in God of War: Ragnarok, which are special attachments that may increase Kratos' stats and provide him with additional offensive and defensive abilities. Many of these Ronds can be obtained as rewards for completing certain favors.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter

Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.
Digital Trends

Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more

Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy