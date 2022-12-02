Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The Callisto Protocol is terrifying sci-fi horror with terrifying difficulty spikes
The first few hours of The Callisto Protocol are some of the best horror I’ve played in recent memory. It merges classic Resident Evil-style survival horror with the production values of a next-gen game to create something truly terrifying — I sincerely dreaded having to slowly make my way through the crumbling space prison where the game is set, knowing that some new horror awaited me. It’s not very original, but the game is brutal and violent and genuinely scary. Unfortunately, that sense of terror was eventually replaced by frustration, as the game became plagued with jarring difficulty spikes that completely destroyed the tension.
The Callisto Protocol will reveal new updates and fixes this week
Striking Distance Studios is still analyzing areas to improve
Crusader Kings 3 makes it easier to abandon your unwanted bastard children
I love writing headlines for this videogame.
Polygon
Fortnite’s Chapter 3 ending event: when and how to watch
Fortnite’s about to head into a new chapter, likely with a brand new map. But before anything new arrives, Epic has to send off Chapter 3 with another big event. The chapter- and season- ending affair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. While little...
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
Polygon
Marvel Snap is at its chaotic best when it breaks
Marvel Snap is a beautiful marriage of simplicity and complexity. It’s simple in that winning is just a matter of a getting big numbers. It’s complex because of the incalculable number possible combinations between all the game’s cards and locations. For example, take the match below, in which I came up short by 689,754 power.
Modern Warfare 2 update brings feature fans have waited for since launch
Who’s been enjoying Modern Warfare II? I’m going to presume the answer is everyone seeing as MWII is officially the most successful Call of Duty launch of all-time. On the other hand, the reception to Warzone 2.0 has been far more mixed. I think we can all agree that proximity chat is incredible, but DMZ? Players just aren’t convinced. In fact, some are paying to avoid the Escape From Tarkov inspired mode.
gameskinny.com
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Shield Ronds
Improve your defensive and offensive stats with the help of our list of the best shield Ronds in God of War: Ragnarok. There are 12 shield Ronds in God of War: Ragnarok, which are special attachments that may increase Kratos' stats and provide him with additional offensive and defensive abilities. Many of these Ronds can be obtained as rewards for completing certain favors.
Path Of Exile's December expansion brings a bite-sized roguelike and a brutal new difficulty mode
Coming December 9, The Forbidden Sanctum's Ruthless mode aims to be PoE's toughest challenge yet.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds Cult-Classic Multiplayer Shooter
Xbox Game Pass just added two new games to its extensive library today, one of which happens to be a cult-classic multiplayer shooter. With November winding down this week, many Game Pass subscribers are looking forward to seeing what Microsoft might bring to the platform in December. Before we learn more about what's on tap next month, though, Xbox Game Pass has gotten marginally better.
Digital Trends
Warzone 2.0 DMZ Strongholds guide: enemies, loot, and more
Warzone was a breakout hit for the Call of Duty franchise. This standalone, free-to-play battle royale game took the popular mode and infused it with the rock-solid gameplay and mechanics people come to the CoD franchise for. After a few years, we finally have our hands on the latest version of this live-service title in Warzone 2.0. This sequel updates the entire game with a new map, guns, mechanics, and battle pass system. However, the developers didn’t just stop there.
Comments / 0