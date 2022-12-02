Fantasy Football Week 13 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON -- It's getting real in the NFL, which means it's getting really real in the world of fantasy football.

With Week 13 upon us, some owners may be a bit desperate. And even those who are doing well could still use a little help to keep things rolling. For that, we turn to CBS Sports fantasy football expect Jamie Eisenberg for this week's starts, sits, and sleepers at the most important positions on your roster.

Quarterback

Start: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence @ Detroit

"Lawrence should stay hot in Week 13 at Detroit, and the Lions allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Three quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 26 Fantasy points against Detroit, including Justin Fields, Daniel Jones and Josh Allen."

Sit: Tampa Bay's Tom Brady vs. New Orleans

"Brady comes into Week 13 having scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games for just the second time all year. He also has consecutive games with multiple touchdown passes, and he's only done that in three games all season. Brady is facing the Saints this week, and this matchup has been tough on him. He scored 11 Fantasy points at New Orleans in Week 2, and he is averaging just 237.4 passing yards per game in his past five outings with the Saints, along with eight total touchdowns, six interceptions and three fumbles. New Orleans has not allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in six games in a row, including matchups with Kyler Murray, Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson and Jimmy Garoppolo. Brady is a low-end starter in most leagues in this prime-time matchup."

Sleeper: New York's Mike White @ Minnesota

"I hope White's performance in Week 12 against the Bears wasn't a fluke because we saw what happened to him last year. In 2021, White started in Week 8 against Cincinnati and scored 32 Fantasy points. He combined for just 11 Fantasy points in his next two starts, although he left one of those games with an injury. After scoring 30 Fantasy points against Chicago last week, White now gets Minnesota on the road, and the Vikings have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 21 Fantasy points, including Mac Jones with 27 points last week. White is a must-start option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and I would use him in deeper one-quarterback leagues also given the matchup."

Running Back

Start: Tampa Bay's Rachaad White vs. New Orleans

"We'll keep an eye on Leonard Fournette (hip) to see if he can return in Week 13, but even if he plays, I still like White as a starter in the majority of leagues. He should remain the lead running back for the Buccaneers, and he played well in Week 12 at Cleveland with 14 carries for 64 yards, along with nine catches for 45 yards on nine targets. Hopefully he keeps his role in the passing game, and that should help him in PPR, even in a tough matchup against the Saints."

Sit: Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson vs. Pittsburgh

"Patterson has run well when given the ball, but he's not being used as the featured back in Atlanta. And in a tough matchup with the Steelers, that makes Patterson someone to sit in the majority of leagues. Patterson has averaged 5.0 yards per carry in his past two games against the Bears and Commanders, but he only has 21 carries over that span. He hasn't scored a touchdown in three games in a row, and he only has seven catches for 37 yards in his past four outings. The Steelers have only allowed two rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past five games, and Patterson likely won't help your Fantasy roster if he doesn't score this week."

Sleeper: Washington's Brian Robinson Jr. @ New York Giants

"It was always going to be a matter of time before Robinson started to take advantage of his touches and have a big game, and that happened in Week 12 against Atlanta. He had 18 carries for 105 yards against the Falcons, adding two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets, and he scored a season-high 20 PPR points. It's now two games in his past three outings with at least 14 PPR points, and he should have another productive stat line against the Giants in Week 13. A running back has scored or gained over 100 total yards against the Giants in six games in a row, with eight touchdowns over that span, and Robinson and Antonio Gibson are worth using as No. 2 running backs in all leagues for this matchup."

Wide Receiver

Start: New York's Garrett Wilson @ Minnesota

"Wilson is averaging 19.3 Fantasy points per game in the four games not started by Zach Wilson this season. Garrett Wilson just had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets against the Bears in Week 12 with Mike White, and Wilson should stay hot this week against the Vikings. Since Week 6, eight receivers have scored at least 17 PPR points against Minnesota, with six touchdowns over that span. Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues for Week 13."

Sit: Minnesota's Adam Thielen vs. New York Jets

"Thielen had a big game against the Patriots in Week 12 with nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He scored 21 PPR points, but prior to that outing he combined for 22 PPR points in his previous three games against Washington, Buffalo and Dallas. The Jets are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and they've only allowed one touchdown to a receiver since Week 8. Thielen is just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 13."

Sleeper: Pittsburgh's George Pickens @ Atlanta

"Pickens, who played at Georgia, will likely enjoy this trip to Atlanta, especially against this Falcons defense. There have been eight receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Atlanta in the past six games, and Pickens has scored at least 14 PPR points in three of his past five outings. He's just missed some big plays with Kenny Pickett, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them connect in this matchup. Pickett is worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and hopefully the matchup works for Diontae Johnson as well."

Tight End

Start: Chicago's Cole Kmet vs. Green Bay

"Kmet could be in a great spot this week now that Justin Fields (shoulder) is on track to start against the Packers. With Darnell Mooney (ankle) out, Kmet should lead the team in targets, and it's a great matchup against Green Bay. The Packers have allowed six touchdowns to tight ends in their past five games, and Kmet scored five touchdowns in the three games with Fields prior to him getting hurt in Week 11 at Atlanta. With Fields, Kmet is a top-10 Fantasy tight end in all leagues."

Sit: Denver's Greg Dulcich @ Baltimore

Dulcich scored at least 11 PPR points in each of his first three games but has combined for just 12 PPR points in his past three outings. He's tough to trust with the way Russell Wilson is playing, and you can't start him in Week 13 at Baltimore. Dulcich will likely need to score in this matchup, and he only has one touchdown on the season. Wilson also has thrown just eight touchdowns on the year.

Sleeper: Los Angeles' Garrett Everett @ Las Vegas

"Everett didn't take advantage of the dream matchup against the Cardinals in Week 12 with just four catches for 18 yards on four targets, along with a two-point conversion. But he should rebound this week against the Raiders, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. In Week 1, Everett had three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on four targets against Las Vegas, and hopefully he can replicate that performance again in the rematch."

