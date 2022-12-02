Read full article on original website
Longtime Radio Shack retail store owner closes doors with mixed emotions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mingo County native Stan Morgan shut the door on his Radio Shack franchise at the Shops at Kanawha in Charleston on Friday and he said it was like losing a family member. “I’m both elated and saddened. I’ve done this for 45 years. I have mixed...
New coffee shop in Princeton celebrates ribbon cutting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Princeton. Wild Roots Coffeehouse held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning on Friday, December 2, 2022. Members of the Princeton City Council were in attendance and a caricature artist drew free drawings of customers. The coffeehouse also hosts an art gallery in […]
New Community Park opens in Summers County
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the City of Hinton held an official grand opening ceremony for the new Community Park in town. The event attracted many within the community who was excited to come out and celebrate the opening of the new park while enjoying donuts and apple cider.
Rain no deterrent for Beckley Veterans and Christmas Parade
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents from all over Raleigh County made their way to the Downtown Beckley area Saturday for the city’s joint Veterans and Christmas Parade. Originally scheduled to take place Saturday, November 12, 2022, the American Legion Veterans Parade was postponed and incorporated as part of the Christmas Parade due to weather conditions in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole lingering in early November.
Calacino’s Pizzeria Donates Thousands of Dollars to Hospice of Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — After hosting three days of entertainment, auctions, and food, Calacino’s Pizzeria owner Jeff Weeks visited the Hospice of Southern West Virginia campus to present the organization with the money raised from the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. Weeks and his team raised $8,000...
Prince Station is one of a kind
PRINCE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Prince Station in Fayette County was built in 1880 to serve the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad (C&O) which is now present-day CSX. It was first built as a wooden structure but it was rebuilt after a fire in 1917. C&O President Robert R. Young had the idea to turn the station from wood to brick in order to create a more stylish and efficient passenger station.
Fire in Shady Spring closes down road
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
Public input session about vacant properties set for Tuesday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Land Reuse Agency wants to hear from residents. A listening session is scheduled for Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Prosperity Center on Virginia Street West. Charleston City Planner John Butterworth said the success of the Land Reuse Agency hinges on public...
New River CTC to offer massage therapy program in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is expanding the college’s offerings at the Mercer County Campus in Princeton by adding the Certificate of Applied Science in Massage Therapy. Applications are being accepted now and classes will begin in February 2023. “Massage therapy has been...
This West Virginia campground is located in an abandoned coal town
BROOKLYN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The town of Brooklyn was one of the many coal towns that were located along the river in the New River Gorge. Once known as Finlow, the town boomed under the ownership of the Scotia Coal and Coke Company. The Brooklyn Mine was established in 1897 and the town developed to include multiple homes, coke ovens, a company store, schools, and other mine company buildings.
Mount Hope man donates bike to Toys for Tots
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A man from Brooklyn, New York, saw the 59News Team asking for donations of bicycles on Friday, December 2, 2022, during the annual Toys for Tots Drive. Chaz Fleming, who now lives in Mount Hope, drove to the Walmart in Fayetteville and purchased a child’s bike to donate. He said he […]
West Virginia Hive Annual Small Business and Partner Awards Announced
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Hive named top performing Hive clients and partners as part of its annual open house Friday morning at the Beckley Presbyterian Church. For each of the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has recognized business clients and program partners and supporters.
Oceana Council meeting agenda announced
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Oceana has released the planned agenda for the upcoming Regular Council meeting set to take place on Thursday , December 8, 2022 at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be held at Oceana City Hall and will touch upon a number of issues...
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Names released of two arrested for alleged shooting, pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department provided an update on the Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of South Ruffner Road. According to CPD, officers responded to shots fired and found evidence in and around a residence. Officers were unable to find a victim, CPD says. Witnesses told police […]
Structure destroyed after early morning fire in Handley, West Virginia
HANDLEY, WV (WOWK) — Crews battled a fire off State Route 61 in Handley early Sunday morning, according to officials. Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene was a working fire in the 27000 block of SR 61 around 1:40 a.m. Handley Volunteer Fire Department, Pratt VFD, and East Bank VFD all responded, Metro 911 says. […]
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
