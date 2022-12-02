Read full article on original website
Weekend offers long list of holiday events
With the holiday season quickly approaching, weekend events in Grant County are beginning to pile up. Among them is the annual Silver City Holiday Artisan Market, set to take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center.
Deming Headlight stays local after recent acquisition
Nickolas Seibel, Editor and Publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, recently acquired the Deming Headlight from newspaper conglomerate Gannett. The Headlight had seen a large number of layoffs, but once he acquired the paper, it began circulating again in early November. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number...
Water, health care among big topics at Prospectors forum
Throughout a day of hearing entities’ requests for capital outlay funds, Grant County’s two state legislators heard common themes — the need for qualified, skilled employees, for example — but also heard of entities working together to better their communities. Republican District 39 state Rep. Luis...
