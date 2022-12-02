Read full article on original website
Cheeseburger Soup
Brown bacon in a Dutch oven or heavy stockpot over medium heat. Halfway through the browning process add the ground beef. Cook until browned breaking it up as it browns. Drain any excess grease. Move the browned meat to a plate. Turn heat to medium low; add butter. Add onions,...
Delish
Parmesan Roasted Green Beans
If green beans dressed up as cheesy garlic bread, they would become these Parmesan roasted green beans. Tossed in garlic and black pepper and showered with cheese, this simply irresistible side will steal the spotlight at every holiday table. Sprinkling a thin layer of mozzarella over the shredded Parmesan gives...
12tomatoes.com
Pisto Manchego (Spanish Vegetable Stew)
Pisto Manchego (or just Pisto) is originally from the Murcia region of Spain, but is an extremely popular dish in the rest of the country. Like many essential Spanish dishes, Pisto is often a side dish or appetizer accompanied by other elements to make up a filling but light family meal, such as warm bread and cheeses, deli meat, or even seafood.
thecountrycook.net
Southern Cornbread Dressing
Filled with bacon, vegetables and herbs, this Southern Cornbread Dressing is a deliciously moist side dish that deserves to be on every holiday table!. Unlike a lot of traditional cornbread dressing recipes, I add bacon to mine and I think it makes all the difference! I also use a mix of cornbread and leftover white bread to enhance the texture (this is a great time to use those heel ends that everyone hates!) In addition, I add in creamed corn which is going to really help the moistness of this cornbread. I'm sure we all remember having to drown our dressing in gravy because it was so dry! I have been making this recipe for years and it is my go-to dressing. I promise everyone will be asking you for this recipe!
Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole
Christmas is one of those holidays when family and/or friends visit. We usually have the Christmas Day menu planned well in advance, but you may also be required to provide breakfast. Christmas Day in my family started at about 9 or 10 in the morning with bagels and coffee, and then it went through the […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Breakfast Casserole appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Salt & Vinegar Potato Soup
Inspired by salt and vinegar potato chips, this hearty potato soup is both vegan and budget-friendly. Most potato soups get their richness from cream or cheese; this version gets its creaminess from canned white beans and coconut milk. These mellow ingredients help create the soup’s silky texture and let the flavor of the potato and vinegar shine through.
snapshotsincursive.com
Watercress Spinach Salad In A Jar
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Palatable Possibilities: Watercress Spinach Salad in a Jar! My heart beats a little faster whenever I come across a bunch of watercress at the fresh marketplace. I know immediately that I will pair it with baby spinach because they work well together. Its slightly peppery taste is an amazing balance to the mild sweetness of spinach leaves. By portioning salads in a jar, they keep a couple days in the refrigerator, as long as the dressing is added later, when served. Not only is the salad appealing, it comes across as pure genius. Mmm Mmm Good.
mitziemee.com
Recipe: Kristian’s Fish Soup – The Weeknight Version
Kristian is a really good home cook, and this fish soup is one of his signature dishes. This version is for weeknights, when dinner should be quick and delicious and not too expensive, but there is also a luxury version, which Kristian will be sharing at a later point. In...
