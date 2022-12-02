Filled with bacon, vegetables and herbs, this Southern Cornbread Dressing is a deliciously moist side dish that deserves to be on every holiday table!. Unlike a lot of traditional cornbread dressing recipes, I add bacon to mine and I think it makes all the difference! I also use a mix of cornbread and leftover white bread to enhance the texture (this is a great time to use those heel ends that everyone hates!) In addition, I add in creamed corn which is going to really help the moistness of this cornbread. I'm sure we all remember having to drown our dressing in gravy because it was so dry! I have been making this recipe for years and it is my go-to dressing. I promise everyone will be asking you for this recipe!

27 DAYS AGO