Crypto CEOs' and Founders' 'Sudden Deaths'—What We Do Know, What We Don't
The recent series of deaths of a crypto billionaires and entrepreneur have caught the attention of social media. Newsweek Fact Check investigated.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
coingeek.com
We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says
Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
CoinDesk
Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report
Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse
Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
protos.com
50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self
In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says it’s ‘baffling’ FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried isn’t ‘in custody already’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong sees no reason to beat around the bush when it comes to FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried should be in custody by now, as far as Brian Armstrong is concerned. The Coinbase CEO said this week it’s “baffling to me why he’s not in custody already.”
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
Blackstone limits withdrawals at $125bn property fund as investors rush to exit
After a spike in redemption requests from investors looking to cash out exceeded the REIT's quarterly repurchase limit, Blackstone is restricting withdrawals from its $69 billion real estate investment fund.
Crypto Price Check: FTX Still Sending Shockwaves Through Sector
And the dominos keep falling... The stunning collapse of the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to be felt throughout the crypto verse. During The New York Times DealBook Summit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has been calling for tighter government oversight of cryptocurrencies, compared FTX's situation to Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.
Sam Bankman-Fried urges crypto investors to put their money in exchanges that don't do business like FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried said that crypto investors should look for "all the things I wish FTX had been able to supply" when depositing their funds. He called on exchanges to provide proof of reserves and regulatory reporting of assets and liabilities. FTX's new chief executive John Ray III has slammed the...
dailycoin.com
Coinbase CEO Slams SBF’s ‘Accounting Error’ Argument, Says Customer Funds Were ‘Stolen’
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said on Sunday that not “even the most gullible person” should believe Sam Bankman-Fried’s claims that an “accounting error” caused $8 billion in customer funds to be lost. Armstrong said that customer funds were simply “stolen” and sent to Alameda Research....
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
dallasexpress.com
FTX Contagion Spreads to Crypto Lender BlockFi
The fallout from the downfall of FTX continues, with cryptocurrency lender and financial services firm BlockFi filing for bankruptcy on November 28. During the summer, BlockFi obtained a $400 million line of credit from FTX amid a hurting crypto market. Chief executive of BlockFi, Zac Prince, said the loan would supply the company with “access to capital that further bolsters our balance sheet.” As part of the terms of the credit line, FTX maintained the option to buy BlockFi.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto
The bankruptcy of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, is a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry’s credibility, but there are silver linings, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. “An increased urgency for regulation may enable greater institutional engagement, and a shift in...
