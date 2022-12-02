ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coingeek.com

We support digital assets, not ‘crypto,’ Nigeria’s SEC says

Nigeria’s securities regulator has distanced itself from ‘cryptocurrencies,’ recently stating that it will only promote investment in “sensible digital assets.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed that its upcoming regulatory framework will not cover ‘cryptocurrencies,’ Bloomberg reports. The framework is geared towards improving the trading of digital assets and protecting investors.
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low

Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
CoinDesk

Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report

Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
Markets Insider

'You're an absolute fraud': CME Group CEO says he called out Sam Bankman-Fried the first time he met him, months before FTX's collapse

Terry Duffy, the chief executive of CME Group, said the first time he met Sam Bankman-Fried he called him out as a fraud. "Right away my suspicions were up," Duffy told CNBC on Tuesday, after he initially recounted his meeting with Bankman-Fried last week on the "On the Tape" podcast. "And then when I met with [Bankman-Fried], I knew right away this a joke, this is absolutely going nowhere."
protos.com

50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self

In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
TheStreet

Crypto Price Check: FTX Still Sending Shockwaves Through Sector

And the dominos keep falling... The stunning collapse of the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to be felt throughout the crypto verse. During The New York Times DealBook Summit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who has been calling for tighter government oversight of cryptocurrencies, compared FTX's situation to Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers

Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
dallasexpress.com

FTX Contagion Spreads to Crypto Lender BlockFi

The fallout from the downfall of FTX continues, with cryptocurrency lender and financial services firm BlockFi filing for bankruptcy on November 28. During the summer, BlockFi obtained a $400 million line of credit from FTX amid a hurting crypto market. Chief executive of BlockFi, Zac Prince, said the loan would supply the company with “access to capital that further bolsters our balance sheet.” As part of the terms of the credit line, FTX maintained the option to buy BlockFi.
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says Regulation Is Key for Mainstream Adoption of Crypto

The bankruptcy of FTX and its affiliated trading firm, Alameda Research, is a major blow to the cryptocurrency industry’s credibility, but there are silver linings, Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Friday. “An increased urgency for regulation may enable greater institutional engagement, and a shift in...
