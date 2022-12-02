Read full article on original website
New York Woman Killed Outside Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Store
One man is facing charges for allegedly fatally hitting a local woman in the parking lot of a popular grocery store. Over the weekend, New York State Police confirmed an arrest was made after a Hudson Valley woman was killed outside a local shopping center. Arrest Made in Fatal Westchester...
If You Crash Into a Deer in New York is it Legal to Keep Antlers?
Unfortunately, some of us have had this dilemma after crashing our vehicles into a deer. If you've spent the majority of your driving life in the Hudson Valley you already know that one of the things we always have to be aware of when we are driving is deer!! No matter what road you drive on there is always the threat of a deer or its family running across the road.
Hudson Valley Man Who Drove Into New York Schools Speaks Out
A Hudson Valley man is asking for forgiveness admitting he drove high and drunk when he crashed his car into a school building. On Nov. 20 around 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle strike the Wallkill Central School District Administration building on State Route 208 in the hamlet of Wallkill and then attempt to leave the area, officials say.
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
PD: Pregnant Hudson Valley Woman Stabbed In Stomach By New York Teen
A Hudson Valley teen is accused of stabbing a local woman multiple times in her pregnant stomach. On Wednesday, November 30, police from the Lower Hudson Valley confirmed they arrested a suspect following a stabbing incident involving a pregnant woman. Pregnant Woman Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday,...
Shocking New Details: New York School Bus Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
Police released shocking new details about what happened in the moments before a school bus crashed into a Hudson Valley home. Two young boys are seriously injured. On Thursday just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
Do You Recognize This Woman? She’s Wanted by Walden Police
Orange County police department looking for help in identifying a wanted woman. According to a Facebook post on the Village of Walden Police Departments page, they are attempting to identify an alleged female shoplifter saying,. The Village of Walden Police Department is attempting to identify the female subject shown below:
Beloved New York Diner Known For Helping Hudson Valley May Be Forced To Close
Owners of a popular Hudson Valley diner that's known for helping out local residents say they may be forced to close. Just before Thanksgiving, Bob's Diner, located on Main Street in Brewster, let the community know owners were still giving away free Thanksgiving meals, but shocked customers by saying it may be it's last.
Smoke shop busts in NYC
NEW YORK - New York City Deputy Sheriff Jose Marzan geared up and joined a convoy to 86th Street in Bay Ridge Brooklyn. He’s part of a new Joint Task Force that includes the Office of Cannabis Management, the NYPD and DCWP - the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.
Disturbing Animal Abuse Increase in the HV This Year
While so many Hudson Valley residents are showering their pets with love this holiday season, authorities are still seeing a disturbing increase in one particular type of animal abuse. Another man has been arrested and a wonderful dog has been rescued after detective work paid of in Putnam County, NY.
Hudson Valley Doctor Returns To Prison In New York
A Hudson Valley doctor was sentenced for defrauding New York State for a second time. On Wednesday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that a former doctor from Dutchess County was sentenced for healthcare fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Former...
New video reveals fatal shooting of NYC 14-year-old Prince Shabazz
Disturbing new video obtained by The Post shows the moment a gunman fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx — leaving smoke pouring out of the pistol’s muzzle. The footage captures the shooter, who’s wearing a blue bag over his shoulder, first hiding behind a car outside 2249 Morris Ave. before jumping up and shooting at Prince Shabazz, 14, and his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. The teens turn back and try to flee down the block, but the shooter pursues them and continues to fire his gun wildly. Prince, who is wearing a white shirt, suddenly falls...
31-year-old man hits 3rd rail while crossing Midtown subway tracks, fatally struck by train
A man was fatally struck by a train while crossing subway tracks in Manhattan on Sunday morning, police said.
Teen Trio From Suffern, Arimont All Caught Packin' Pistols On Street Corner, Police Say
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a street corner were all carrying guns when detectives in Paterson, New Jersey, rolled up on them, authorities said. Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, Nov. 27, city Police Director Jerry Speziale said.
New “Traditional” Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley
Craft beer is everywhere now, with many locations here in this part of the state. According to recent numbers, New York currently has the third most amount of breweries in the country with 423 total breweries. When some think of craft beer, they may associate it with some of the...
Terrific Orange County Irish Bar Closing Location After 37 Years
After serving customers on Main Street for 37 years, the quaint family-owned bar is closing. It has been a long ride for the Christison family that owns and operates one of Warwick's favorite Irish pubs. Yesterday's, located on Main street in Warwick, is a quirky family-run Irish pub that has been serving the area since 1984 with a menu full of comfort foods, and numerous craft beers on tap according to their website.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
