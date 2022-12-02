Read full article on original website
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
Sheriff gives new details on fatal Gibson County shooting
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on a deadly shooting that left one person dead, and others injured. Left: Amanda Cathy; Center Tyler Pierce; Right: Johnny Yarborough Jr.Three suspects are currently connected to a shooting incident in Trenton: Amanda Cathy, Johnny Yarborough Jr. and Tyler Pierce.
JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/01/22 – 12/02/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/01/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/02/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Madison County ‘career offender’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being determined as a career offender. 42-year-old Jonathan Rogers Robertson was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Correction. According to a news release by...
Pinson Mounds to adjust hours for Wounded Warrior Hunt
PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds will be closed for a couple of hours for a few days next week. Pinson Mounds State Archaeological Park says from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, they will be closed to visitors for the Wounded Warrior Hunt. The...
Large Crowd For Union City Christmas Parade
Union City, Tenn.–A large crowd was on hand for Thursday night’s Christmas parade in Union City. The parade capped off a day of holiday activities. The Forever Communications vehicle was decked out in Christmas lights for the parade. Dean Elliott photo.
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Hardin County tradition to return for three weekends
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County tradition is returning for three weekends in December. Christmas on Main will take place in downtown Savannah on December 2-3, December 9-10, and December 16-17. The annual event is attended by thousands each year and is completely free of charge!. Guests will...
Westview High students get national attention for TikTok video
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Students in Weakley County made it to national television for a heartfelt video. The video showed students gifting Chargers jerseys to teachers at Westview High School, a tradition that they say started years ago. “The jersey tradition is something that we’ve been doing for the...
Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday. Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920. In attendance of the birthday party was also...
Law enforcement to increase patrols for 2022 holiday season
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is, once again, increasing both patrols and messaging around the holiday season. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office shared on Friday that they will be working with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office from December 14 to January 1 of next year on the Booze It and Lose It Campaign.
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
Local church festival celebrates St. Nicholas
JACKSON, Tenn. —One church gets into the Christmas spirit with its special Festival. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church held their annual St. Nicholas Festival on Saturday. There were many activities for everyone to enjoy. Some of those activities included a nativity, petting zoo, music performances, a parish tour, and more.
Event honors local children’s superheroes: their dads
JACKSON, Tenn. — Not all superheros wear a mask, and Friday, Washington Douglas Head Start students honored their heroes — their dads. “All of our children are dressed up as superheroes, so we are calling our dads and our father figures superheroes for the work that they do in the lives of the children,” said Dr. Jerry Woods, coordinator, Head Start and Early Head Start West Tennessee.
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
Michelle Diaz
Michelle Diaz joined WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Storm Team Weather in November 2022 as the weekend forecaster. Michelle was born in Salisbury, NC and moved with her family to Jackson when she was three years old and has been here ever since. She is of Salvadorian descent. Michelle graduated from...
A House Built With Many Hands
A Jackson Police Department officer stares into the face of a woman working as a prostitute; his only option was to arrest her. He had no evidence or proof to arrest the man who was likely her trafficker. But where would the officer take her? Years later, this same officer would write a check to the Scarlet Rope Project, a home for survivors of sex trafficking.
Paris Man Arrested On Drug Charges In Benton County
Benton County, Tennessee–A Paris man was arrested on drug charges by the Drug Task Force in Benton County. Bryan Carter was charged with four counts of possession of Schedule VI with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond of $122,500 was set and he has been released from the...
