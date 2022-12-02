ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup

The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in Sao Paulo, recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The news coming from Brazil early Monday was good, as two daughters and one grandson of the soccer great said he was not under an imminent risk of death.It was reason for celebration for the many Brazilians who have been cheering for...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
The Associated Press

Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi, Argentina defeat Australia, 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Argentina defeating Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the round of 16. Argentina will face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec....
The Associated Press

Messi scores, Argentina reaches World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first...

Comments / 0

Community Policy