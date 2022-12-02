Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi makes 1000th career appearance in Argentina vs Australia
Lionel Messi captains Argentina for the 100th time in his 1000th career appearance as the Albiceleste take on Australia in Qatar
Brazil blow as Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are ruled out of World Cup
Brazil’s Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus and the defender Alex Telles have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon. Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat by the African side,...
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
World Cup: Neymar set to return as Brazil faces South Korea
Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and is expected to return to the starting lineup for Brazil's match against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday.The 82-year-old Pelé remained in a hospital in Sao Paulo, recovering from a respiratory infection that was aggravated by COVID-19. The news coming from Brazil early Monday was good, as two daughters and one grandson of the soccer great said he was not under an imminent risk of death.It was reason for celebration for the many Brazilians who have been cheering for...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr make offer for Portugal forward
Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have made a huge offer to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup. A number of clubs have expressed interest in him, with Al-Nassr's offer the biggest at around 200m euros a year, according to reports. Ronaldo, 37, is a free agent after his...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-‘One match, one chance’ – unfazed South Korea eye Brazil World Cup upset
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) -Wild cards South Korea say they have nothing to fear and nothing to lose when they take on five-times champions Brazil on Monday, with their sights set on another giant-killing feat in a World Cup where big names have taken a beating. After an extraordinary group...
Neymar trains ahead of Brazil's game in last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The good news for the five-time champions came the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday. Neymar hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in Brazil’s opener against Serbia. “I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”
Brazil vs South Korea - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brazil's World Cup round of 16 tie against South Korea, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Argentina topples Australia to advance to World Cup quarters
Lionel Messi scored the first goal to lead Argentina to a 2-1 victory over Australia on Saturday in the knockout
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi, Argentina defeat Australia, 2-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Saturday on FOX with Argentina defeating Australia 2-1 at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, in the tournament's second match of the round of 16. Argentina will face the Netherlands, which defeated the United States on Saturday, in the quarterfinals on Dec....
FOX Sports
France, Brazil, Argentina included in Alexi Lalas' updated World Cup power rankings | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Alexi Lalas provided an updated power rankings for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He included France, Brazil and Argentina among others. See who rounded out the list!
Messi scores, Argentina reaches World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first...
Comments / 0