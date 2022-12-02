Read full article on original website
Related
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
'Crypto is dead': Wall Street analyst explains why FTX's collapse won't benefit Coinbase
"I think crypto is dead, and I think that investing in Coinbase is just a waste of time," Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said on Friday. The Wall Street analyst doesn't expect Coinbase to benefit from the collapse of rival crypto exchange FTX. Dolev said Coinbase is "a very bad business...
crowdfundinsider.com
ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
zycrypto.com
Speculations Mount On Coinbase’s Move To Remove XRP From Its Wallet Amid Ripple vs SEC Lawsuit
Native tokens of Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic, XRP Ledger, and Stellar will no longer be available on the Coinbase wallet. The Crypto community is speculating on the move and what it could mean in the ongoing SEC case against Ripple. The US Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has announced that from January...
BlackRock's Larry Fink thinks most crypto companies will go out of business in the wake of FTX's collapse
The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX will flush out most crypto firms, BlackRock's Larry Fink said. "I actually believe most of the companies are not going to be around," the CEO told the DealBook summit. FTX's implosion has triggered layoffs and further bankruptcies in the struggling crypto sector. More crypto...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout
The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
Binance has frozen withdrawals of a crypto linked to its own token that looks like it's been hacked, CEO 'CZ' says
Binance said Friday that it will freeze withdrawals of a cryptocurrency that derives part of its value from a link to the exchange's own native Binance Coin token. Chief executive Changpeng Zhao said withdrawals of Ankr's Reward Bearing Staked BNB coin would be paused while Binance probed a potential attack by hackers.
notebookcheck.net
Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it
In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
Mike Novogratz Pulls $500K Bitcoin Prediction As Fed Rate Hikes Play Spoilsport: 'Powell Found His Powers'
Galaxy Digital BRPHF CEO Mike Novogratz has backtracked on his prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD to rise to $500,000 in five years, citing the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg late last month, Novogratz said he expected the apex crypto to reach the aforementioned price...
coinjournal.net
Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?
Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena?
coinjournal.net
Litecoin price stalls. Will the token maintain the uptrend?
Litecoin performed strongly in November. The cryptocurrency witnessed increased accumulation last month. LTC has found resistance at $80, paving the way for a breakout or correction. A strong surge in November took Litecoin (LTC/USD) to $83. That’s nearly double the price of $47 on November 9. The gains also took...
coinjournal.net
Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022
Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
coinjournal.net
Cardano predicted a further 60% decline. Does the price action show this?
Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen expects ADA to fall another 60%. The cryptocurrency has been on a downtrend since August amid growing on-chain activity. If you have been thinking of buying Cardano (ADA/USD), it could still be too early. According to popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, ADA prices could fall by another 60%. The token traded at $0.31 at press time, meaning that Cardano could touch $0.12 per the prediction. Why does Cowen think so?
NBC New York
Tim Draper Predicts Bitcoin Will Reach $250,000 Next Year Despite FTX Collapse: ‘The Dam Is About to Break'
Draper previously predicted that bitcoin would top $250,000 by the end of 2022. He told CNBC that $250,000 "is still my number" despite the digital coin's more than 60% drop this year. The venture capitalist is extending his prediction by six months. Venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks bitcoin will hit...
coinjournal.net
GMX benefits from FTX collapse and breaks from consolidation. Should you buy it?
GMX token (GMX/USD) has doubled in price. Trading at just $25 on November 10, the cryptocurrency touched a high of $59 on December 2. The gains come amid an influx of investors post-FTX collapse. As of press time, GMX was trading at $56. The collapse of the FTX exchange fueled...
NEWSBTC
Russian Miners Buy More Bitcoin Mining Rigs In Q4: Report
Bitcoin and the entire crypto market bleed due to many challenges that have befallen the industry. From the Terra crash and continuous interest rate hikes to FTX implosion, the market hasn’t enjoyed a whole month of positive price trend. As the investors cry about the loss of investment funds,...
Comments / 0