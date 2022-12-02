ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

crowdfundinsider.com

ECB: The End is Nigh for Bitcoin, “Rarely Used for Legal Transactions”

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a blog post that predicts the demise of Bitcoin – the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Authored by Ulrich Bindseil and Jürgen Schaaf, entitled “Bitcoin’s Last Stand,” the article claims that Bitcoin is in its “last gasp before the road to irrelevance.”
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Epic Rally for Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Says Litecoin in Midst of Clear Breakout

The crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom says two altcoins appear poised for rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 215,100 Twitter followers that peer-to-peer payments network Litecoin (LTC) has broken out of a bullish continuation pattern on the lower timeframe. “Clean four-hour bull...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $101,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going

A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $101 million in Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading digital asset’s price sees a small increase. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent 6,000 BTC to another unknown wallet when the top crypto asset by market cap was trading at just below the $17,000 level for a total value of $101.8 million.
notebookcheck.net

Bitcoin price is on its 'last stand' as per ECB Director who warns banks against promoting it

In a strongly worded blog post, the Director General of the European Central Bank Ulrich Bindseil warns about the dangers of investing in Bitcoin now that the cryptocurrency's price seems to have stabilized after the bankruptcy of crypto's second largest exchange FTX prompted a nosedive in value. He is of the opinion that this is a dead cat bounce and Bitcoin is "on the road to irrelevance," while "big Bitcoin investors have the strongest incentives to keep the euphoria going" while they are unwinding their trades.
coinjournal.net

Is it safe to buy Kadena as the rebound accelerates?

Kadena price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days as investors bought the coin’s dip. The coin surged to a high of $1.2472, the highest level since November 15. It has jumped by more than 200% from the lowest level this year. So, is it safe to buy Kadena?
coinjournal.net

Litecoin price stalls. Will the token maintain the uptrend?

Litecoin performed strongly in November. The cryptocurrency witnessed increased accumulation last month. LTC has found resistance at $80, paving the way for a breakout or correction. A strong surge in November took Litecoin (LTC/USD) to $83. That’s nearly double the price of $47 on November 9. The gains also took...
coinjournal.net

Best Cryptos to Buy at Low Prices in December 2022

Crypto investors have been looking out for the best crypto to buy in December 2022. With prices low right now, it’s a prime investment opportunity for any long-term believer in the cryptocurrency movement. So, to cut through the noise, this article will cover 5 of the most promising crypto projects that you can buy in December 2022.
coinjournal.net

Cardano predicted a further 60% decline. Does the price action show this?

Crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen expects ADA to fall another 60%. The cryptocurrency has been on a downtrend since August amid growing on-chain activity. If you have been thinking of buying Cardano (ADA/USD), it could still be too early. According to popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, ADA prices could fall by another 60%. The token traded at $0.31 at press time, meaning that Cardano could touch $0.12 per the prediction. Why does Cowen think so?
coinjournal.net

GMX benefits from FTX collapse and breaks from consolidation. Should you buy it?

GMX token (GMX/USD) has doubled in price. Trading at just $25 on November 10, the cryptocurrency touched a high of $59 on December 2. The gains come amid an influx of investors post-FTX collapse. As of press time, GMX was trading at $56. The collapse of the FTX exchange fueled...
NEWSBTC

Russian Miners Buy More Bitcoin Mining Rigs In Q4: Report

Bitcoin and the entire crypto market bleed due to many challenges that have befallen the industry. From the Terra crash and continuous interest rate hikes to FTX implosion, the market hasn’t enjoyed a whole month of positive price trend. As the investors cry about the loss of investment funds,...

