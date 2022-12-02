Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2 sales see Apple grow its wireless headphone market share by 34%
Strong AirPods Pro 2 sales played a major role in Apple substantially increasing its share of the TWS (True Wireless Stereo) market, according to a new market intelligence report. Apple substantially grew its already-strong lead over the rest of the market during Q3, as second-placed Samsung saw its Galaxy Buds...
technewstoday.com
How to Ping an iPhone
If you lost your iPhone or simply misplaced it somewhere, you can ping it using your PC. This features works even if your iPhone is in silent mode. All iOS has a “Find My” feature that lets you locate your device. You can use the Find My web application on your PC to play an audio queue or enable the lost mode. However, it requires an internet connection or the ping will be pending until the iPhone connects.
itechpost.com
AT&T's iPhone, Galaxy Upgrade Offers Improve In Time For The Holidays
AT&T is bringing back deals of up to $1,000 off on upgrades for the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices before the holidays arrive. With an unlimited plan, customers can be eligible to receive a discount, which will be included in the bill credits for a 36-month installment plan. Customers Can...
Digital Trends
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
