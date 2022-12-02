ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aiexpress.io

Hypr Raises $25M in Series C1 Funding

Hypr, a New York-based passwordless firm, raised $25M in Sequence C1 funding. The spherical was led by Creation Worldwide, with participation from 406 Ventures, RRE Ventures, High Tier Capital, and Comcast Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its go-to-market technique and R&D efforts. Led...
aiexpress.io

Certemy Closes $9.7M Series B Funding

Certemy, a Costa Mesa, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based compliance platform, raised $9.7M in Collection B funding. The spherical, which included the conversion of a previous collection of convertible notes, was led by Numeta Capital and Apis Holdings. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
aiexpress.io

Foodetective Raises $5.5M in Seed Funding

Foodetective, a Geneva, Switzerland-based supplier of an unified commerce infrastructure for eating places & retailers, raised $5.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Prediction Capital with participation from 4SeeVentures, Filippo Catalano, Serge Schoen, Luigi Matrone & Eugenio Cassiano. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
aiexpress.io

CyVers Raises $8M in Funding

CyVers, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based proactive Web3 safety software supplier, raised $8M in funding. The spherical was led by Elron Ventures, with participation type Crescendo Enterprise Companions, Differential Ventures, HDI, Cyber Membership London, and Cyber Future. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to deliver proactive safety to...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
CoinTelegraph

FTX US ex-president reportedly seeks $6M funding to launch crypto startup

Just a month after the controversial fall of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and 130 affiliated companies, a former high-ranking executive is reportedly seeking out investors to launch a crypto startup. The ex-president of FTX US, Brett Harrison, is on the lookout for $6 million in funding to launch a...
u.today

CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
US News and World Report

Fintech Circle Terminates $9 Billion Deal With Bob Diamond-Backed SPAC

(Reuters) -Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Monday it has decided to end a $9 billion deal with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp, nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended. "We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle's...
tipranks.com

Creditors Look to Recoup Millions from Genesis

The crypto verse continues to see unceasing turmoil. Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini is trying to recover funds to the tune of $900 million from crypto broker Genesis, according to the Financial Times. Gemini has now set up a creditors’ committee to recover the funds. Additionally, reports indicate Genesis owes about $1.8...
privatebankerinternational.com

Israel’s Shield raises $20m in Series B round

Shield, an Israel-based workplace intelligence platform, has secured an investment of $20m in its Series B financing led by Macquarie Capital . The round was also joined by UBS ’ venture and innovation unit UBS Next , OurCrowd and Mindset Ventures . Shield CEO and co-founder Shiran Weitzman said:...

